PM Orban: The Hungarian People Cannot Be Exploited

"It would have been better if we hadn’t been forced to do this," Viktor Orban stated regarding the price margin cap introduced this week on certain basic foodstuffs. "If price increases were driven by market forces, we could expect those same forces to eventually lower prices. However, this is not about market forces at all," he explained speaking from Hungarian public media studios in Brussels, about the price increases of retailers in Hungary.

He argued that

the current situation is a consequence of post-regime-change governments failing to establish Hungarian retail chains, leaving foreign chains, which are only interested in profits, to dominate the market.

"We had to halt the price hikers: Up to here and no further!"

Immediate Price Reductions

The point of the intervention was to limit the margins retailers can add to their purchase price to a maximum of 10%. This resulted in immediate price reductions. PM Orban emphasized that the government will conduct continuous inspections, as he has no doubt that retail chains will try to circumvent the rule.

They have to understand: The Hungarian people cannot be exploited,

he declared.

The prime minister reiterated that Hungary supports free enterprise and market principles but believes that economic regulations should ensure fairness for everyone. He rejected VAT reductions as a solution, explaining that

a portion of previous VAT cuts had initially been passed on to the consumer, but within one year ended up only benefiting retailers rather than consumers.

Left-wing politicians knew this would happen, but they stood on the side of the multinational companies,

he added. He warned foreign retail chains to comply and that they cannot win a battle against the government: "Let them be satisfied with 10 percent."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban giving an interview for Kossuth Radio in Brussels studio.

Children Come First

Regarding the amendment of the assembly law, Mr Orban stated:

"Normally, freedom of assembly and child protection can coexist. However, they cannot when sexuality is brought into the streets or schools by gender activists."

He argued that

ordinary people are under constant provocation by individuals who live non-traditional sexual lifestyles. While they have the right to live as they do," he said, "they should not bring it into public spaces without consideration for the millions of children who need to be raised to be healthy individuals by their parents.

Viktor Orban stressed:

"The right of children to a healthy upbringing is a fundamental right, which must be respected even in the case of all other rights."

He said, "the authorities will decide whether 'licentiousness' or parents' right to protect their children should prevail. The government's position is clear: Children come first," he asserted.

He called for

a clear legal framework to enable authorities to effectively enforce these principles.

He also made it clear that he had never been a fan of Pride parades and believes they are backed by a massive international gender network. Hungary, he said, had not been strong enough to stand up to this influence until now. However, he added that

recent changes in the U.S. political landscape had expanded Hungary's room for maneuver—now, only Brussels remains an obstacle in this matter.

Brussels has no business in this, he commented on international reactions to Hungary's move.

Family tax benefits

Economic regulations so far have not taken into account the family as a community with its special circumstances, such as the need to support children. That is why we introduced family tax benefits,

Viktor Orban pointed out, adding that lifelong tax exemption for mothers with two children will also be introduced. The fight against drugs is also based on family-focused considerations.



Verdict in one year

As for Momentum MPs lighting smoke candles during the vote, he said that it is up to the voters to give their opinion on this matter in the spring of 2026.

They will deliver the verdict. I have little doubt about what they will think,

he said.

Time for sobering up in Europe will come

Speaking about yesterday’s EU summit, Viktor Orban said that the situation in Brussels is improving. He stressed that

As an example, he cited the migration issue, where more and more people are adopting Hungary’s position.

"Opinion is increasingly shifting towards supporting peace," he added.

He noted that it has become clear that there is no money for Ukraine’s EU accession, and the proposed solution is for the EU to take out a loan. However, PM Orban argued that borrowing is not the solution.

Sooner or later, if not elsewhere, then in the economic, the moment of sobering up will come, the realization that Ukraine's EU membership would be tantamount to economic collapse,

he said. He added that

Hungary’s political parties on the national side, the Christian Democrats and Fidesz, firmly hold the position that Ukraine's accession under the current circumstances would ruin Hungary and the entire European economy, and therefore they reject it. In contrast, both the old and new opposition have taken a pro-Ukraine stance. The Socialists, including the Democratic Coalition as a member, and the European People's Party, where the Tisza Party belongs, are the most radical pro-Ukraine forces in Brussels.

Once a clear position is formed by the Hungarian people, the government will be able to stand its ground firmly in Brussels, he said, adding that other countries will have to reckon with this.

It is only a matter of time before people in every member state will demand that their opinions be heard and considered. Today, apart from Hungary, no one asks the people about such issues,

he noted. He pointed out that this is not surprising since people were not consulted anywhere in Europe on migration or gender-related matters.

Europe’s future could be decided without Europe

Regarding how well-designed Europe's strategy is concerning Ukraine and the post-war period, the Hungary’s prime minister said that Brussels appears to be in chaos and off the pace. He warned that Europeans may suddenly find themselves in a situation where there is already an agreement between the US and Ukraine, and there is also a US–Russia agreement, and a Russia–Ukraine agreement, while European countries have been left out of the process.

Viktor Orban recalled that he already warned in July that

if Europeans do not take action and change their pro-war stance, and if they fail to develop an independent European approach, "Europe’s future will be decided without us."

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is interviewed on Kossuth Radio's Good Morning, Hungary program at the Public Media Center in Brussels (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM’s Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)