Peter Szijjarto: Hungary, Romania Sign a Historic Agreement

Today, we have signed a historic agreement with Romania, resulting in closer energy security cooperation between the two countries than ever before, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted on social media.

2025. 03. 10. 17:13
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and Romanian Minister of Energy Sebastian Ioan Burduja (Source: Facebook.com/ Peter Szijjarto)
Today, we have signed a historic agreement with Romania, resulting in closer energy security cooperation between the two countries than ever before! The agreement on solidarity measures defines the methods of emergency assistance, further improving Hungary's natural gas supply security and maintaining  the system of utility cost reductions. In recent years, the importance of the southern route for gas deliveries to Hungary has significantly increased, and it will continue to grow in the future,

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted on social media.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and Romanian Minister of Energy Sebastian Ioan Burduja (Source: Facebook.com/ Peter Szijjarto) 

 

