Brussels Funds Quran Project with Millions

The European Union is providing ten million euros in funding for a controversial research project examining the role of the Quran in Europe. Petra Steger, Member of the European Parliament from Austria’s Freedom Party (FPO), has raised concerns, warning that Brussels is financing an ideologically driven project with questionable foundations and potentially dangerous implications.

2025. 04. 19. 13:54
Illustration (Source: Pixabay)
The project, titled “EuQu”, aims to explore the reception of the Quran in Europe between 1150 and 1850, according to Austrian daily Exxpress. The research seeks to analyze the Islamic holy text not just as a religious document but as a part of European intellectual heritage. The project encompasses the collection, copying, translation, and printing of the Quran—also including its translation into various European vernaculars and taking into account Islamic traditions of interpretation.

Petra Steger claims the EU has abandoned scientific neutrality (Photo: Hans Lucas via AFP)

Petra Steger, MEP for Austria's Freedom Party (FPO), has sharply criticized the initiative. In her view, it is an ideologically biased project aiming to portray Islam as part of Europe’s heritage. She emphasized that European history is largely defined by defending against the expansion of Islam, and that it is inappropriate for Brussels to fund with public money projects that ignore this context.

 

This is political madness,

Steger stated, also warning about the danger of trivializing extremist influences. She finds it especially alarming that one of the project’s coordinators is linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to the FPO MEP, the EU should focus on funding research that serves the interests of its citizens. Projects should prioritize security, education, and innovation—not initiatives that foster alienation and insecurity. She believes this case is a clear example of how far the EU has drifted from scientific neutrality.

Cover image: Illustration (Source: Pixabay)

