Economy Minister: Hungary–Japan Economic Relations to Be Further Deepened

During his official visit to Tokyo, Marton Nagy, Hungary's minister of National Economy held bilateral talks with executives from Suzuki, Hitachi, JBIC Bank, and Nippon Paper. The discussions focused on expanding and deepening economic relations, with special emphasis on strengthening trade and industrial cooperation.

Japan has long been one of Hungary’s key economic partners.

More than 180 Japanese companies operate in Hungary, providing livelihoods for 27,000 families and significantly contributing to the country's economic growth.

Japanese firms are especially prominent in the automotive and electronics sectors. Investment interest in Hungary remains strong, and they continue to seek new opportunities to deepen bilateral economic ties.

As part of the talks, Minister Nagy met with Toshihiro Suzuki, President and CEO of Suzuki Motor Corporation. Suzuki is the 12th largest car manufacturer in the world and a major player in the global electric vehicle market. Notably, Suzuki’s only European production base is located in Hungary, which makes its role especially significant.

At the meeting, Nagy emphasized that Hungary is committed to developing a strong and expanding electric vehicle industrial ecosystem, making further cooperation with Suzuki a top priority.

The minister also held discussions with Hitachi executives to explore potential participation in railway development projects, and with representatives of Nippon Paper to strengthen business ties in the organic chemical market. Additionally, he met with officials from the JBIC Bank to review the current state of financial relations and explore collaborative opportunities.

Commenting on the meetings, Nagy emphasized that Hungary strives for cooperation and partnerships based on mutual respect with all its partners. The country’s goal is to strengthen its economic role and make Hungary a meeting point for Eastern and Western capital as well as high-tech innovations, according to the National Economy Ministry’s statement.