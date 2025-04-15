According to news coming "straight from Brussels," the EU would not only fast-track Ukraine's accession process but also provide new financial and military support to Kyiv, Peter Szijjarto said, adding that no pro-war proposals should be supported.

Peter Szijjarto summed up the EU's plans

The minister explained what the European Union’s intentions are regarding Ukraine’s accession. The EU would provide 40 billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine this year, primarily for weapons purchases, and would deliver two million rounds of ammunition worth five billion euros. The plans also include sending military advisors to Kyiv as part of the mission initially created for training Ukrainian soldiers. In addition, the 17th sanctions package is in preparation, which would be more massive and robust than any before, the minister pointed out. The leadership in Brussels also aims to open all accession chapters with Ukraine within this year, essentially accelerating the country’s integration into the EU. According to Peter Szijjarto, these steps are clearly pro-war decisions that do not serve Europe's security, and in fact, they could further worsen the situation.

In contrast, we Hungarians stand on the side of peace, and we do not support a single pro-war proposal,

he concluded his post.

