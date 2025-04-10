Miklos Szantho: Ukraine Fails to Meet Accession Criteria Even by EU's Own Standards

Ukraine does not meet EU accession criteria even by the EU’s own standards — so why do they want to admit the country, Miklos Szantho raised the question on his social media page. The director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights recalled in his post that

Alex Soros visited European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kost — let's not press for an explanation for the visit here — but the chart shown in his post clearly indicates that Ukraine DOES NOT MEET A SINGLE ACCESSION CRITERION, even by Brussels' own admission!

On the Commission's "enlargement scoreboard," Ukraine's column clearly displays red dots next to all negotiation chapters, meaning the country currently does not fulfill the EU membership requirements for:

legal criteria (such as stable institutions guaranteeing democracy, rule of law, human rights, and respect for and protection of minority rights);

economic criteria (existence of a functioning market economy and the capacity to cope with competitive pressure and market forces); or

administrative and institutional capacity (requirements for the adoption, implementation, and enforcement of the EU’s body of laws and obligations of membership).

Miklos Szantho underlined that no one is blaming Kyiv for this: the country was attacked by Russia, is at war, its territory and population are undefined, and the state functions solely because of foreign (EU and previous American) aid.

Nevertheless, Brussels, von der Leyen, Soros Jr., and their Hungarian ideological allies want to see Ukraine in the Union before 2030. From all of this, it is clear that there is no legal or merit-based foundation for this — it is purely driven by political and ideological objectives,

he added.

What is extremely sad and at the same time absurd is that the accession of a country so unfit for EU membership would not only consume a large part of the EU development funds — including those Hungary is entitled to — but also dismantle the EU’s current structure and institutional framework.

And the disintegration of the EU truly serves only one person’s interest: Vladimir Putin’s,

emphasized Miklos Szantho.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights, speaks at the "Sovereignty and Freedom" event, part of the War of Truths conference series organized by the Hungarian National Media Association and the Center for Fundamental Rights, held at the Lonyay–Hatvany Villa in Budapest on March 28, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)