Sanctioning Antal Rogan Was Contrary to US Interests, U.S. State Department Says

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto of the administration's decision during a phone call on Tuesday, said Tammy Bruce.

The two politicians also discussed strengthening U.S.-Hungary alignment on critical issues and opportunities for economic cooperation, the statement said.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), a division of the U.S. Department of the Treasury responsible for overseeing foreign assets, issued a brief statement on Tuesday announcing that Antal Rogan has been removed from the list of sanctioned individuals. Antal Rogan, head of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office, was placed on the list of Specially Designated Nationals by the outgoing Biden administration on January 7 of this year.