Antal Rogan Removed from Sanctions List

The disgraced former U.S. ambassador was likely behind Rogan Antal’s U.S. travel ban.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 16. 13:13
Antal Rogan, Minister in charge of the PM's Cabinet Office (Photo: MTI / Tamas Kovacs)
Antal Rogan, Minister in charge of the PM's Cabinet Office (Photo: MTI / Tamas Kovacs)
Rogan Antal’s U.S. travel ban has been revoked, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. It appears evident that the entire affair was orchestrated by David Pressman, the disgraced former U.S. ambassador who left Hungary in humiliation. It was Mr. Pressman who proposed the sanctions, making the ban a personal act of revenge from President Biden’s diplomat.

Nyilvánvaló, hogy Rogán Antal kitiltása mögött a Magyarországról megszégyenülve távozó David Pressman állt
It is clear that the travel ban against Rogan Antal was driven by David Pressman, who left Hungary in disgrace (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI)

According to our sources, the file on which the decision against Rogan Antal was based was practically empty. It contained only two items: an article by the news outlet Politico, and an analysis of that same article by Transparency International, an organization affiliated with George Soros’s network.

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, Gergely Gulyas, the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, described  the move as “a petty act of revenge,” prompted by the outgoing Democratic administration’s resentment over the Hungarian government’s support for Donald Trump . He emphasized:

This decision, which was in force for no more than a few weeks, was the final effort of a failed ambassador.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has removed Minister Antal Rogan, who heads the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office, from the sanctions list—clearly showing that “the winds are shifting in Washington,” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced in Budapest, on Tuesday.

According to a statement released to Hungary's national news agency (MTI) by the foreign ministry, Mr. Szijjarto noted that the previous U.S. administration under Joe Biden, following its crushing defeat in last November’s presidential election and before Donald Trump officially took office, enacted several retaliatory measures against Hungary purely out of spite.

One such measure was the placement of my colleague, Minister Rogan Antal, on the sanctions clearly an act of political revenge by an ambassador who left Budapest in frustration,

– he said.

That the winds have indeed changed in Washington is further confirmed by the fact that just a few minutes ago, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that Rogan Antal has been removed from the sanctions list,

– Mr. Szijjarto emphasized.

Daniel Deak, lead analyst at the 21st Century Institute, commented on social media:

Let the tantrum in the opposition camp begin!

He added:

Now Antal Rogan has official American documentation to confirm that he's not corrupt—despite what the opposition may claim.

