Tax Exemption for Mothers with Two Children Now Before Parliament + Video

"More great news! The tax exemption for mothers with two children is now before Parliament!" – Zsofia Koncz announced in a video uploaded to her social media page. The state secretary for Families at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation stated that she and her fellow representatives submitted this bill today. She emphasized that this is one of the most significant tax reductions affecting families, aimed at recognizing and easing the burdens of women and mothers.

Currently in Hungary, there are approximately 690,000 mothers with two children. The government will introduce the tax exemption for them gradually:

From 2026, mothers under 40 with two children will be exempt from personal income tax (szja).

From 2027, the exemption will extend to those aged 40–50.

From 2028, it will apply to those aged 50–60.

From 2029, it will include those over 60.

Zsofia Koncz emphasized that the tax exemption is lifelong and independent of income limits. For a mother of two and earning average income, this will mean an additional 109,000 HUF (about 270 EUR) per month, she added.

"If we add this tax exemption to the planned doubling of the family tax allowance by 2026, then from next year, two-child families where the mother is under 40 will have an average of 189,000 HUF (almost 470 EUR) more per month—amounting to 2,268,000 HUF (over 5600 EUR) more annually. Currently, this affects 120,000 mothers,"

she pointed out.

She also mentioned that, in addition to the current proposal, Parliament is already considering tax exemption bills for mothers under 30, mothers with three children, and tax exemptions on maternity leave benefits (CSED and GYED). "So now, the parliamentary debate can begin, followed by Europe's largest family tax reduction program!" – the state secretary declared.