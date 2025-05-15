Rendkívüli

Megvan, ki lesz Polt Péter utódja a legfőbb ügyészi poszton

Balazs Orban: Unable to Guarantee Most Basic Freedoms?

Balazs Orban has written an open letter to the Belgian prime minister.

2025. 05. 15. 12:53
Balazs Orban, Hungarian PM's political director (Photo: MTI/Noemi Bruzak)
In recent days, disturbing news has once again come from Brussels, wrote Balazs Orban on social media. The Hungarian prime minister's political director highlighted that

 this time, under the guise of far-left, anti-fascist organizations, they are attempting to disrupt the Mathias Corvinus Collegium’s conference and its free, open, debate-inspiring discussions.

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, unknown individuals attacked the Stanhope Hotel in Brussels, where the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) was scheduled to host a publicly announced conference. The attackers identified themselves as"anti-fascists" but according to the MCC's Brussels branch, the incident was in fact an act of intimidation and an attack on free speech.

In his social media post, Balazs Orban emphasized that this was unacceptable, and therefore, as chairman of the board of Mathias Corvinus Collegium, he was going to write a letter to the Belgian prime minister.

I'd like to ask him to do his job and ensure freedom of speech in Belgium and Brussels, the capital of Europe. While they lecture about democracy problems in Hungary, they can’t even guarantee the most basic freedoms? How is this, Mr. Prime Minister? We await answers to these questions,

wrote Balazs Orban.

Freedom of speech must be upheld, Balazs Orban underscored.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban, Hungarian PM's political director (Photo: MTI)

