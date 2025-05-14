The Brussels center of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) responded to the incident on the social platform X. In their post, they stated that Antifa activists are trying to silence them, but confirmed that the event would go ahead as planned.
Antifa Targets MCC Brussels Event
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, unknown individuals threw eggs at the Stanhope Hotel in Brussels, the scheduled venue for a public, pre-announced conference organized by MCC Brussels. The perpetrators identified themselves as “anti-fascists” but, according to the Brussels branch of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), the incident was in fact an act of intimidation and an attack on free speech.
The MCC Brussels office issued a formal statement in response to the incident.
This was not a protest. It was a threat. And it wasn’t just aimed at us—it was a warning to anyone who deviates even slightly from the ideological orthodoxy they enforce,
– the statement read. According to MCC, the goal of the attack was nothing less than to intimidate the hotel staff and to pressure venues not to host similar events in the future. The statement also included a direct message to the attackers:
You are not antifascists. You are behaving like the nihilistic thugs who helped spread fascism in the 1930s in Europe.
MCC asserted that the attack was not a case of legitimate democratic protest but rather a deliberate act of political intimidation:
You are the new censors: intolerant, unelected, and unaccountable.
The organization emphasized that since opening its Brussels office two and a half years ago, its mission has been to provide a platform for open debate, diverse viewpoints, and democratic discourse—and that this is precisely what their attackers find so troubling. As the statement continued:
MCC Brussels has become one of the leading forums for freedom of speech, and that’s why they want to silence us.
MCC also reported that beyond physical attacks, efforts have been made to hinder their operations through administrative means, including baseless complaints filed against them in the European Parliament’s transparency register. The statement called on Brussels authorities, EU institutions, and all democratic political actors to clearly condemn this kind of intimidation.
Free societies are not built by silencing dissenting views, but by debating them, challenging them, and allowing the public to decide,
– they wrote.
We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated. And we will not stop.
– the statement concluded.
Cover photo: Protesting Antifa activists (Photo: AFP)
