Antifa Targets MCC Brussels Event

MCC asserted that the attack was not a case of legitimate democratic protest but rather a deliberate act of political intimidation:

You are the new censors: intolerant, unelected, and unaccountable.

The organization emphasized that since opening its Brussels office two and a half years ago, its mission has been to provide a platform for open debate, diverse viewpoints, and democratic discourse—and that this is precisely what their attackers find so troubling. As the statement continued:

MCC Brussels has become one of the leading forums for freedom of speech, and that’s why they want to silence us.

MCC also reported that beyond physical attacks, efforts have been made to hinder their operations through administrative means, including baseless complaints filed against them in the European Parliament’s transparency register. The statement called on Brussels authorities, EU institutions, and all democratic political actors to clearly condemn this kind of intimidation.

Free societies are not built by silencing dissenting views, but by debating them, challenging them, and allowing the public to decide,

– they wrote.

We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated. And we will not stop.

– the statement concluded.