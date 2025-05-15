House Speaker: Peter Magyar More Contemptible Than Even Ferenc Gyurcsany

“There are no substantive debates in Parliament today,” Kover declared on Mandiner's Maxima program. Responding to a question, he added that the opposition often accuses him of abusing his authority as House Speaker to restrict their freedom of speech.

In reality, I never even went as far as I should have. I always waited until the end of clear legal violations and disruptions before acting. The sanctions system was built into the house rules based on international practices, and it has proven to be a strong deterrent. At least verbal aggressiveness has decreased. Nowadays, MPs in the Hungarian Parliament think twice before crossing certain lines,

he pointed out. He recalled that more aggressive disruptions involving physical violence by opposition members trying to obstruct legislation happened twice—first, when Jobbik tried to block the land law, and then in December 2018, when the entire opposition attempted to prevent the amendment of the labor code.

What goes on in parliamentary sessions is appalling, House Speaker Laszlo Kover says (Photo: Szilard Koszticsak / MTI Photo Editorial Office)

“We’ve now reached the point where a party that barely exists, out of desperation and lack of public support, tried to gain attention by staging a smoke bomb stunt—which ultimately failed,” he recalled.

he said.

For over 30 years, no one checked what MPs were bringing into Parliament. In a previous cycle, I even noticed a few lawmakers enter with self-defense weapons—though with no malicious intent. That’s why we never implemented strict rules that would inconvenience MPs. But now, I’ve asked the party factions for help in deciding: 'Should we impose stricter measures on everyone, even those innocent of the disruption, or only on those directly involved?' I await the Justice Committee’s recommendation,

the house speaker said.

Gyurcsany Is 12 Years Late

Kover also addressed ex-PM Ferenc Gyurcsany’s retirement. He said the announcement was 19 years overdue, but it does seem to create a new political situation—both within the opposition and in the broader dynamic between the government and the opposition. “When he betrayed the nation during the dual citizenship referendum campaign and then with the police crackdown, I thought we had hit an ‘absolute moral zero point’ in politics with him. Yet Peter Magyar is proving to be even more contemptible than Ferenc Gyurcsany—because while the latter with his moral insanity betrayed the country, at least he loves his family. Looking at the opposition, it can’t go any lower than where it is now—though I say that with hesitation,” Kover added.

Ex-PM Ferenc Gyurcsany retires from politics (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary / MTI Photo Editorial Office)

Brussels Is Like the Communists

Regarding Ukraine’s EU accession, Kover said the mainstream European political elite is part of a globalist oligarchy interested in world governance and no longer cares about Europe or nation-states. He considers Ukraine a tool for dismantling the EU. “I find it inconceivable that Ukraine will ever meet the eligibility criteria. Ukraine is a tool for driving the EU into collective debt and for eliminating the traditional, locally rooted, value-oriented, entrepreneurial middle class,” he emphasized.

He also commented:

This, too, will be seen as a kind of gain in Brussels—especially if they succeed in rewriting the majority voting system—because they’ll have a puppet state within the Union that can be easily used to secure a majority. And we must take them seriously: they want Ukraine in the EU by 2030, come hell or high water. They’re like the communists: they’ll make Europeans ‘happy,’ even if it kills them.

Cover photo: Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary (Photo: MTI/Janos Vajda)