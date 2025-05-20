Hungary FM Reacts to Trump-Putin Talks

Peter Szijjarto added that, at the same time, everyone is aware that peace negotiations will be difficult, so we call on Brussels and those European politicians who have attacked us for three years because of our pro-peace stance not to obstruct the success of the peace negotiations!"

For our part, we will continue to fully support Donald Trump’s peace efforts, and we hope that the peace negotiations will soon lead to a ceasefire and eventually a comprehensive peace agreement,

– he declared.

As Magyar Nemzet highlighted earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with each other by phone. The conversation lasted more than two hours. According to press reports, Trump also spoke with the Ukrainian president for a few minutes.

