Donald TrumpbéketárgyalásSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM Reacts to Trump-Putin Talks

“We, Hungarians, have been living next to war for more than three years, and for more than three years we’ve been advocating for a ceasefire and peace negotiations. For more than three years, Brussels and the Europeans have been attacking us for this,” Hungary's foreign minister wrote on his social media, in response to the phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 20. 9:36
In this photo released by the Communications Department of the Prime Minister's Office, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks at "The Fighters' Club - The Beginning" event at the BOK Hall in Budapest, on May 18, 2025 (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister's Commu
In this photo released by the Communications Department of the Prime Minister's Office, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks at "The Fighters' Club - The Beginning" event at the BOK Hall in Budapest, on May 18, 2025 (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister's Communications Department / Benko Vivien Cher)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

FM Peter Szijjarto emphasized:

Donald Trump’s election has brought the hope of peace. Thanks to Donald Trump, direct talks are now once again taking place between the Americans and the Russians, and between the Russians and the Ukrainians.

As he put it:

The world has already become a safer place because of this.

 

Peter Szijjarto added that, at the same time, everyone is aware that peace negotiations will be difficult, so we call on Brussels and those European politicians who have attacked us for three years because of our pro-peace stance not to obstruct the success of the peace negotiations!"

For our part, we will continue to fully support Donald Trump’s peace efforts, and we hope that the peace negotiations will soon lead to a ceasefire and eventually a comprehensive peace agreement,

– he declared. 

As Magyar Nemzet highlighted earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with each other by phone. The conversation lasted more than two hours. According to press reports, Trump also spoke with the Ukrainian president for a few minutes.

Cover photo: Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekBródy János

Koncz Zsuzsáról kiderült egy nagyon ciki, elképesztően kínos történet

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Hobo nagy sztorit mesélt el.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu