Ukraine’s Support for Sex Workers

On its website, the organization explains that the long-term goal of the project is not just survival, but also to create opportunities for the community to be actively involved in humanitarian decision-making and shaping social change.

At least 1,500 sex workers could receive humanitarian assistance in 2025,

the organization notes on its website.

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, prostitution in Ukraine is formally illegal but widely tolerated in practice.

In Western Ukraine, prostitution has existed openly and intensively since 1992. Back then, it was mainly individual women working alone. Later, under the involvement of Zelensky, it became more organized. It was the Ukrainian president who rationalized the sex industry by creating a casting network for young women.

