Ukrajnaprostituálthumanitárius segély
magyar

Ukraine Supports Prostitutes with Astonishing Funds

A total of at least 1,500 sex workers could receive humanitarian aid in 2025. Prostitution thrives in Ukraine. Brussels urges Kyiv’s fast-tracked EU accession. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - with a court ruling against her - ignores the associated risks: economic problems and epidemic affecting Europe.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 21. 12:07
Illustration (Photo: Getty Images)
Illustration (Photo: Getty Images)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Legalife-Ukraine is a national Ukrainian charitable organization founded in 2011. Its mission is to protect the rights of sex workers and advocate for their interests within Ukraine. The organization announced on its website that it has successfully extended its project to support sex workers.

Feminista aktivista csoport három tagja tüntet az Európai Parlament előtt Brüsszelben. Ukrajna a prostitúció melegágya (Fotó: AFP)
Three feminist activists protest in front of the European Parliament in Brussels. Ukraine is a hotbed of prostitution. (Photo: AFP)

In recent months, our team has been actively working to find new funding, as the economic situation of  sex workers has not only not improved, but continues to deteriorate,

the organization states on its website.

The organization noted that surveys show the most urgent needs remain food, housing, HIV and other health screenings, and legal assistance.

Eighty-one percent of sex workers require humanitarian aid, and due to the war, 37 percent have been forced to change their place of residence. 

The war has impacted this community not just economically, but also psychologically, reads the website.

Many women have lost their livelihoods, and some who had never previously worked in this sector were forced into sex work. 

Criminalization and the lack of official employment status further complicate access to social benefits.

The website also notes that the project covers 18 regions of Ukraine. Sex workers receive regular aid packages, hygiene supplies, temporary housing support, and access to legal and psychological counseling through helplines. Self-help groups are also organized to support the mental health of sex workers.

Ukraine’s Support for Sex Workers

On its website, the organization explains that the long-term goal of the project is not just survival, but also to create opportunities for the community to be actively involved in humanitarian decision-making and shaping social change.

At least 1,500 sex workers could receive humanitarian assistance in 2025,

the organization notes on its website.

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, prostitution in Ukraine is formally illegal but widely tolerated in practice.

In Western Ukraine, prostitution has existed openly and intensively since 1992. Back then, it was mainly individual women working alone. Later, under the involvement of Zelensky, it became more organized. It was the Ukrainian president who rationalized the sex industry by creating a casting network for young women.

Cover photo: Prostitution. Illustration (Photo: Getty Images)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Odrobina Kristóf
idezojelekRománia

Kétféle román elnök van

Odrobina Kristóf avatarja

Nicusor Dan választhat, melyik kezébe harapjon bele.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu