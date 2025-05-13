New Evidence: Brussels Continues to Shield Peter Magyar

Despite several meetings this week of the European Parliament’s relevant committee, Peter Magyar’s immunity case still has not been added to the agenda. This is particularly noteworthy given that, as our paper has learned, the committee has already begun discussing other cases that arrived later than the one concerning the Tisza Party chief's phone theft incident.

As is known, Hungarian authorities submitted a request to the European Parliament last September to have Peter Magyar’s parliamentary immunity lifted. According to a statement by the General Prosecutor's Office, the available evidence indicates that on the morning of June 21, 2024, Mr. Magyar was out clubbing in Budapest. While there, among others, the alleged victim recorded video footage of him with a mobile phone. When Mr. Magyar and one of his companions noticed that the man was filming them, they confronted him. During the exchange, Mr. Magyar suddenly snatched the phone from the man’s hand and pocketed it.

He refused to return the phone despite repeated requests from the victim, and even denied having it. After leaving the club, he walked toward the Danube, followed by several people, including the victim. The politician then descended directly to the riverbank and deliberately dropped the phone into the Danube.

According to a statement by the General Prosecutor's Office, this conduct constitutes the criminal offense of theft under Hungarian law. The phone, valued at more than 100,000 forints, was later recovered by police and returned to the victim in working condition.

Based on the available evidence, the prosecutor general formally requested the suspension of Mr. Magyar’s immunity as a Member of the European Parliament. Criminal proceedings against an MEP—including clarification of the full facts of the case—may only proceed after immunity is lifted.

There has been no progress on the matter since, and it appears increasingly clear that Mr. Magyar’s allies in Brussels are doing everything they can to shield him from the legal consequences of his actions. Of particular note is the fact that during his election campaign, the Tisza Party president attacked the very institution of parliamentary immunity and even promised that he would not take a seat in the European Parliament.

At a public forum in Tamasi on April 25 of last year, he said: “And of course we’ll abolish parliamentary immunity. It’s pointless. Clearly, immunity is a necessary evil. There are countries where it works, and others where it doesn’t—we won’t need it, so we’ll get rid of it.”

Later, at another public forum in Derecske on May 6, he reaffirmed that promise and even stated that he would not assume his seat in the European Parliament. “We will abolish parliamentary immunity, as I’ve said in many places. Although, to be honest, I might actually need it myself—since thirty legal proceedings have already been launched against me, and that will likely continue over the next two years. Still, I will not take up a mandate in the European Parliament, even though it would come with immunity.”

In the end, Peter Magyar broke both his promises. He became a member of the European Parliament and is now exercising the immunity granted to him. And Manfred Weber – who recently endorsed him again to lead Hungary – and the Brussels elite are assisting him every step of the way.