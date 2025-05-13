PM Orban: Ukraine’s EU Membership Would Be a Bad Deal

According to the prime minister, Hungary — as Ukraine’s immediate neighbor — sees serious risks in admitting Ukraine into the EU under the current wartime circumstances.

We have never admitted a country at war, and with good reason. Moreover, we Hungarians believe that Ukraine’s membership would place an economic burden on current member states that they could not bear,

he warned. Orban noted that Central European countries — including Hungary — brought clear benefits to the EU when they joined.

We, Hungarians and the other Central European countries, were admitted because those already in the Bloc benefited from Central Europe. But the situation is different with Ukraine — that would be a bad deal.

The prime minister believes that Ukraine’s accession would bring economic instability.

A bad deal. Agricultural crisis, unemployment, debt, declining living standards — why would we want to take that on?

Orban concluded.