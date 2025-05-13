veszélyUkrajnauniós csatlakozásEurópai Uniómezőgazdaságkorrupció
Ukraine’s EU Accession Would Trigger a Fatal Erosion Within the Bloc

Brussels is moving to fast-track Ukraine’s EU membership.This reckless idea would not only harm the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, but older member states would also feel the impact if Brussels were to formally "adopt" Ukraine. In fact, such a move could endanger the very existence of the EU, Peter Siklosi, lead researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, told our newspaper in an interview.

Szabó István
2025. 05. 13. 11:00
The EU and Ukrainian flags (Photo: NurPhoto/AFP)
According to an op-ed published in Politico Europe, a growing number of voices are calling for Ukraine's expedited accssion, which could have severe consequences for the EU's unity and institutional stability.

Volodimir Zelenszkij ukrán elnök Ursula von der Leyennel, az Európai Bizottság elnökével beszélget
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: AFP/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

The paper reports that more and more EU leaders support a radical acceleration of Ukraine’s accession process, despite the fact that the country continues to fall short of the core conditions required for membership—especially when it comes to fighting corruption.

Ukraine is nowhere near meeting the so-called Copenhagen criteria. Of all candidate countries, it is in the worst condition in this regard, and yet they want to bring it into the European Union through an expedited process,

– Peter Siklosi, lead researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (HIIA), told our paper.

Ukraine’s accession would have negative consequences on multiple levels, the expert pointed out.

 

Peter Siklosi, lead researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs. Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos

 

Economically, Europe would buckle under the weight of adopting such a large and deeply troubled country. Taking on Ukraine would mean shouldering all of its problems,

– Mr. Siklosi emphasized.

The European Union has already allocated a staggering €135 billion in support to Ukraine. It remains an open question how much of that money actually reached its intended destination, given Ukraine’s rampant rampant corruption.

Ukraine’s accession would mean that Hungary and the newer Eastern European member states would see the disappearance of structural funds—funds designed to help develop less affluent regions. This region would pay the steepest price for Ukraine joining the EU,

– Mr. Siklosi continued.

Then there’s also the agricultural fund. As a heavily agricultural country, Ukraine would receive a massive share of that support—estimates range from 20 to 25 percent. This would significantly harm countries with advanced agricultural sectors, such as Hungary, Poland, and France,

– he added.

A protester drives a tractor displaying a banner reading "More Freedom, less Brussels" past the European Parliament as French farmers take part in a rally organised by the Coordination Rurale, a French farmers' union, to protest against the EU-Mercosur agreement, in Strasbourg, eastern France, on December 19, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
Tractor with a banner reading “More freedom, less Brussels” in front of the European Parliament. Photo: AFP/Sebastien Bozon

According to the expert, if Ukraine were to join, protests by Wester European farmers would very likely escalate.

Ukraine’s EU accession wouldn’t just be extremely detrimental to Hungary—it also poses the risk of tearing the European Union apart,

– Mr. Siklosi stressed.

Mr. Siklosi noted that while Russian President Vladimir Putin has always opposed Ukraine joining NATO, he has expressed no objection to Ukraine becoming part of the European Union.

He knows perfectly well just how many problems that would dump on Brussels’ shoulders,

– the expert concluded. 

 

Cover photo: The EU and Ukrainian flags (Photo: NurPhoto/AFP)
 

