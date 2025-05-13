According to an op-ed published in Politico Europe, a growing number of voices are calling for Ukraine's expedited accssion, which could have severe consequences for the EU's unity and institutional stability.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: AFP/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

The paper reports that more and more EU leaders support a radical acceleration of Ukraine’s accession process, despite the fact that the country continues to fall short of the core conditions required for membership—especially when it comes to fighting corruption.

Ukraine is nowhere near meeting the so-called Copenhagen criteria. Of all candidate countries, it is in the worst condition in this regard, and yet they want to bring it into the European Union through an expedited process,

– Peter Siklosi, lead researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (HIIA), told our paper.

Ukraine’s accession would have negative consequences on multiple levels, the expert pointed out.

Peter Siklosi, lead researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs. Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos

Economically, Europe would buckle under the weight of adopting such a large and deeply troubled country. Taking on Ukraine would mean shouldering all of its problems,

– Mr. Siklosi emphasized.

The European Union has already allocated a staggering €135 billion in support to Ukraine. It remains an open question how much of that money actually reached its intended destination, given Ukraine’s rampant rampant corruption.