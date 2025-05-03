In today’s Ukraine, it’s nearly impossible to steer clear of corruption. For those simply trying to survive, participation—willingly or not—is practically mandatory.

It’s no wonder that more informed Ukrainians say their country isn’t a democracy, but a kleptocracy.

In Ukraine, everything costs money. Want something done at a government office? Pay up. Need medical attention? Pay. Want to skip the line? Pay. Even if you’ve already paid for something, you may still have to bribe the official to actually receive it. Some recall that bribes were required even to enter the country.

And if Ukraine was already a kleptocracy, the war has only made things worse. Officials and bureaucrats loot and sell everything that isn’t nailed down. It's no surprise, considering the country’s population has plummeted from 52 million to perhaps 22–25 million. Daily, thousands still try to flee to escape the brutal military conscription raids.

You must pay if you're abducted, pay in order to reach the border, and pay again to get across the barbed wire—into a West that applauds while funding this entire horror show.

In Kyiv, military exemption documents now sell for as much as $50,000. The price tag on freedom is 20 million forints.

Many proudly announce their escape from the cradle of kleptocracy, crossing through barbed wire into Europe. A recent online video showed two men who made it across, while a third was caught. They show the injuries they sustained from the razor wire—but say it was worth it.

Can Ursula von der Leyen, smiling in her blue-and-yellow outfit, imagine the human tragedy people endure to flee the "beloved democracy" she praises? Many Ukrainians would gladly hand her a blue Ukrainian passport and conscription notice. The people of Ukraine aren’t fools—they’re oppressed and sick of Europe’s sugar-coated propaganda.

Even the Dead Are for Sale

As if that weren’t enough, here comes the true grave robbery. In war-torn Ukraine, even the bodies of fallen soldiers are often up for negotiation.

If your relative died in combat while serving in a corrupt unit, you may not be able to bury them unless you pay.

Officials might claim the body lies in a "dangerous area," demanding hundreds of thousands of hryvnia to retrieve it. Can’t afford it? Go take out a loan. Otherwise, the body may remain on the battlefield. This isn't universal—but it’s shockingly common.

Even worse is the flourishing organ trade. A popular Ukrainian political Telegram channel, Kartel, reports:

"Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, increasingly horrifying facts are coming to light. Local sources say entire criminal networks have formed within Ukraine’s special forces and military to profit from dead or captured soldiers. Families are offered ransom deals for captured soldiers—starting at $10,000—without any official guarantees. But the situation with the dead is even more horrific."

According to internal reports, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate, along with affiliated individuals, are selling bodies on the black market for illegal organ transplants.

The price for one “service” can reach $30,000 per corpse.

These soldiers are officially listed as "missing" to avoid attention—and avoid paying compensation to families. A body is only returned for burial if it is deemed "unfit" for organ harvesting.

The report adds:

Amid total collapse, rampant corruption, and mass impoverishment, selling off their own soldiers has become yet another path to wealth for officials and commanders. As families lose sons, daughters, and husbands on the frontlines, the elite profit from their blood—under the pretext of defending Ukraine.

Cover photo: Ukrainian soldier (Photo: AFP)