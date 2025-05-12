PM Orban: If Ukraine is Admitted to the EU, So Is the War

Prime Minister Orban asked participants at the conference to engage in dialogue on two strategic issues: the defense of national sovereignty and Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. These issues, he said, will determine the fate of EU member states and the role of national parliaments for decades to come.

He noted that in the United States, the progressive liberal agenda has failed and has been replaced by a patriotic policy, which is having serious international consequences. According to Mr. Orban, what is happening in America is not merely an “electoral accident” but the start of a new era: the U.S., which for 80 years was committed to maintaining the liberal international order, has now begun dismantling that order, no longer seeing it as serving its interests.

Meanwhile—he continued—China is advancing rapidly, and is now competitive not just in industrial capacity, but also in terms of the level of technology. India, too, is preparing to step onto the global stage. As the most populous country in the world, it possesses all the attributes needed to become a global power center comparable to China.

Mr. Orban argued that national parliaments are the historical arenas and laboratories for developing European constitutionalism and democracy. The common European values so often cited in Brussels were, in fact, born in the chambers and corridors of national parliaments, he said.

PM Orban emphasized that over the past 15 years, whenever Europe has faced a problem, Brussels always responded the same way: more power to Brussels, less room for nation-states. As a result, the problem never got smaller, it only deepened, citing examples such as the financial crisis, migration, the energy crisis, and the war.

Mr. Orban declared that those who resist centralization and the creeping transfer of powers—those who defend the framework of the nation-state—are threatened with cuts to EU funding. If that doesn't work, Brussels works to render national governments ungovernable, intervenes, and attempts to bring them down—installing “agent parties” that surrender national sovereignty and align with Brussels, he said.

They tried this in Hungary in 2018 and again in 2022—unsuccessfully. Now, they are trying for the third time,” he noted.

He went on to say that the situation has now deteriorated to the point that such efforts are openly admitted. “They want to deliberately damage Hungary’s economy so that, instead of a national government, they can install a puppet government that serves Brussels’ interests,” he said.

The EU’s founding fathers did not create the EU for this purpose, as such efforts will only make Europe weaker, not stronger, he added.

Viktor Orban also addressed what he called “Brussels' growing NGO scandal,” in which the Brussels bureaucracy has channeled hundreds of millions of euros in public funds to organizations that act as advocates and lobbyists for a federal Europe. He called this nothing less than “an attempted coup against national parliaments.”

He said the key question is what national parliaments can do “against Brussels' supranational steamroller.” He drew attention to a resolution adopted by the Hungarian parliament on the future of the EU. This resolution, among other things, calls for eliminating the principle of “ever closer union” from the treaties, enshrining Europe’s Christian roots and culture in those treaties, ensuring the political and ideological neutrality of the European Commission, and reinforcing the principle of subsidiarity.

If we truly want to build a strong Europe, national parliaments must not be assigned a leading role, not a supporting role. We, as delegates of national parliaments, have a duty to embrace that role, and we Hungarians are ready to do so. Make Europe Great Again,

– Mr. Orban said, in conclusion of his speech.



Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the Conference of EU House Speakers, the closing event of the parliamentary series connected to Hungary’s EU Presidency in the second half of 2024. The event took place in the upper chamber of Hungary's parliament on May 12, 2025. Behind Mr. Orban is House speaker Laszlo Kover (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)