We contacted the Ukrainian government to inquire how it is possible that a Ukrainian citizen, Roland Tseber, can claim to possess four passports and brags about it, despite Ukraine’s official stance of not recognizing multiple citizenships.

Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Source: Instagram)

However, in the country of Volodymyr Zelensky — who has repeatedly attacked Hungarians — it seems to be considered inappropriate to ask uncomfortable questions.

As has happened before, the authorities did not respond to the official inquiries submitted by the press.