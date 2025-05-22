UkrajnaUkrán kémbotrányRoland tseberkémMagyar Péter
magyar

Scandal: Ukrainian Officials Evade Questions in Roland Tseber’s Citizenship Case

Magyar Nemzet directed questions to Ukrainian authorities regarding the case of Roland Tseber. The Ukrainian man closely associated with Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar boasts about having multiple citizenships, even though Ukrainian law does not permit this. The law has been the basis of ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia to be targeted by insults and persecution. It appears that this double standard is accepted even in Zelensky’s Ukraine when it comes to Roland Tseber.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 22. 16:33
Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Source: Instagram)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

We contacted the Ukrainian government to inquire how it is possible that a Ukrainian citizen, Roland Tseber, can claim to possess four passports and brags about it, despite Ukraine’s official stance of not recognizing multiple citizenships.

Magyar Péter és Tseber Roland Forrás: Instagram
Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Source: Instagram)

However, in the country of Volodymyr Zelensky — who has repeatedly attacked Hungarians — it seems to be considered inappropriate to ask uncomfortable questions.

As has happened before, the authorities did not respond to the official inquiries submitted by the press.

As of Thursday morning, our paper had still received no response from Kyiv.

This is particularly scandalous because Ukrainian law currently prohibits any individual from obtaining another country's citizenship while retaining Ukrainian citizenship — this includes ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia.

As previously reported, Roland Tseber, a central figure in the Ukrainian spy scandal, has for years maintained close ties with Hungarian opposition parties and politicians. A representative of the Transcarpathian Regional Council aligned with Zelensky has appeared in numerous photos with left-wing politicians, but recently he has mostly been seen alongside Peter Magyar, the leader of the Tisza Party.

Photos shared on social media show that in recent years, Tseber Roland has established connections with several prominent opposition politicians. 

The names include:

  • Gergely Karacsony, Mayor of Budapest
  • Momentum Party representatives (David Bedo, Ferenc Gelencser, Marton Tompos, Katalin Cseh)
  • Attila Mesterhazy, former MSZP (Socialist Party) president
  • Istvan Ujhelyi, former MEP for MSZP
  • Peter Marki-Zay, the opposition’s joint prime ministerial candidate in 2022

Close Cooperation Between Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber

Over the past year, Roland Tseber has visibly shifted his attention toward Peter Magyar. They have shared numerous photos together from various events.

It has been revealed that Tseber organized Peter Magyar’s trip to Kyiv last year, suggesting he used his political influence to facilitate the Tisza Party leader’s quick access to the Ukrainian capital.

According to national security expert Jozsef Horvath, in the past decade, Ukrainians have tried to infiltrate Hungarian public life using so-called influence agents, often also utilizing opposition politicians.

According to Ripost sources, Roland Tseber was expelled from Hungary last fall and is currently under an entry and residency ban.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Source: Instagram)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekWellor

Az internet lovagja az asztalra csapott, kőkeményen szétzúzta a balos világot + videó

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

„Nem kell a kioktatás, nem kell a libsi terror!”

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu