Israeli Embassy in Budapest Issues Key Statement, Expecting Europe to Send Clear Message

The Israeli Embassy in Budapest issued a statement in response to the developments on the fourth day of the operation. According to the text, Israel does not seek escalation but rather defense against Iranian aggression, which also threatens its civilian population.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 16. 16:53
According to Israel, Iran targeted civilian sites (Photo: AFP / MENAHEM KAHANA)
The Israeli Embassy in Budapest released a press statement on Monday asserting that Israel’s retaliatory strikes were directed solely at strategic military and nuclear infrastructure — not at the civilian population. According to the statement, the Iranian regime explicitly targeted civilian centers, including children, overnight. “Israel continues to focus on its historic mission: defending against an existential threat,” the embassy wrote.

Maya Kadosh, Izrael magyarországi nagykövete
Maya Kadosh, Israel’s Ambassador to Hungary (Source: Facebook / Israel in Hungary)

Israel Says Iran Is Violating International Law

According to the Israeli embassy in Budapest, Iran has spent years building a vast missile arsenal, with a production capacity of up to 3,000 long-range missiles annually. Meanwhile, the Tehran regime is pursuing a nuclear weapons program that violates international law and contradicts UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The statement also referenced a recently adopted resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors, which confirmed that Iran is not honoring its obligations and is secretly planning to expand its enrichment facilities.

According to the embassy, Israel acted at the last possible moment to strike facilities directly linked to Iran’s nuclear program and missile capabilities. The statement emphasized that Israel has gained operational freedom in Iranian airspace, but it does not aim to widen the conflict.

While Iran attempts to get some regional actors — such as Shiite militias in Iraq — involved, Israel has no interest in escalation, the embassy stressed.

The declaration also addressed the international community, particularly Europe: “The international community, especially Europe, must send a clear message that it supports Israel’s efforts to neutralize this existential threat.”

In closing, the embassy stated that this fight is not just for Israel’s survival, but also for regional stability and global security.

Cover photo: Israel claims that Iran targeted civilian areas (Photo: AFP)

