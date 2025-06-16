The Israeli Embassy in Budapest released a press statement on Monday asserting that Israel’s retaliatory strikes were directed solely at strategic military and nuclear infrastructure — not at the civilian population. According to the statement, the Iranian regime explicitly targeted civilian centers, including children, overnight. “Israel continues to focus on its historic mission: defending against an existential threat,” the embassy wrote.
Israeli Embassy in Budapest Issues Key Statement, Expecting Europe to Send Clear Message
The Israeli Embassy in Budapest issued a statement in response to the developments on the fourth day of the operation. According to the text, Israel does not seek escalation but rather defense against Iranian aggression, which also threatens its civilian population.
Israel Says Iran Is Violating International Law
According to the Israeli embassy in Budapest, Iran has spent years building a vast missile arsenal, with a production capacity of up to 3,000 long-range missiles annually. Meanwhile, the Tehran regime is pursuing a nuclear weapons program that violates international law and contradicts UN Security Council Resolution 2231.
The statement also referenced a recently adopted resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors, which confirmed that Iran is not honoring its obligations and is secretly planning to expand its enrichment facilities.
According to the embassy, Israel acted at the last possible moment to strike facilities directly linked to Iran’s nuclear program and missile capabilities. The statement emphasized that Israel has gained operational freedom in Iranian airspace, but it does not aim to widen the conflict.
While Iran attempts to get some regional actors — such as Shiite militias in Iraq — involved, Israel has no interest in escalation, the embassy stressed.
The declaration also addressed the international community, particularly Europe: “The international community, especially Europe, must send a clear message that it supports Israel’s efforts to neutralize this existential threat.”
In closing, the embassy stated that this fight is not just for Israel’s survival, but also for regional stability and global security.
Cover photo: Israel claims that Iran targeted civilian areas (Photo: AFP)
What Globalized Intifada Really Means
Riots and terror across the globe.
Hungary FM Gears Up for Major Battle in Luxembourg
The Von der Leyen–Zelensky Plan is up for debate today.
Iran’s Missiles Now Within Reach of Europe + Video
Israel’s ambassador in Budapest says her country cannot sit idly by, while Iran is acquiring nuclear weapons.
Hungary Demands Immediate Action from Brussels to Avert Danger
The war in the Middle East has created a completely new situation, PM Orban says.
