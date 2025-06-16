Israeli Embassy in Budapest Issues Key Statement, Expecting Europe to Send Clear Message

Israel Says Iran Is Violating International Law

According to the Israeli embassy in Budapest, Iran has spent years building a vast missile arsenal, with a production capacity of up to 3,000 long-range missiles annually. Meanwhile, the Tehran regime is pursuing a nuclear weapons program that violates international law and contradicts UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The statement also referenced a recently adopted resolution by the IAEA Board of Governors, which confirmed that Iran is not honoring its obligations and is secretly planning to expand its enrichment facilities.

According to the embassy, Israel acted at the last possible moment to strike facilities directly linked to Iran’s nuclear program and missile capabilities. The statement emphasized that Israel has gained operational freedom in Iranian airspace, but it does not aim to widen the conflict.