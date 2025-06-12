PM Orban: Ukrainians Openly, Harshly Threaten Hungary in Explicitly Blackmailing Tone

Before the government meeting, Viktor Orban highlighted that Hungary and Georgia share more in common than one might initially think: both countries stand up for their sovereignty and reject becoming instruments in the conflicts of external powers.

At the joint press conference, Orban stressed: "We need more meetings like this."

"It's been a long time since I welcomed a delegation from Europe that has as obvious a reason to be happy as our Georgian friends. Just look at the numbers, everyone envies them, including us. Seven percent economic growth, decreasing national debt, a managed deficit, and similarly good forecasts for the coming year. Meetings like this are energizing," said PM Orban.

Thank you, prime minister, for bringing your optimism and achievements. Your results were not achieved with a tailwind but rather against the wind. It would be easy with a tailwind, but Georgia is facing headwinds, just like us,

he continued. Hungary's prime minister recalled that "not long ago, Prime Minister Kobakhidze won an election much like we did in 2022."

"The global liberal mainstream used all its power in a bid to prevent both of our nations from forming governments that represent their people," he emphasized, adding that both governments are still under attack from Brussels to this day.

Simply because the Georgian government stands up for peace, refuses to be drawn into war, protects its sovereignty, and proudly says that their homeland comes first,

he said.

Viktor Orban highlighted:

Hungary stands up for Georgia’s sovereignty both in bilateral relations and on the European stage. We understand their situation deeply. We consider today’s guests true patriotic heroes. This applies to Prime Minister Kobakhidze in particular, who has to fight for success, independence, and sovereignty day after day.

The Hungarian prime minister stated that, regardless of Brussels’ opinion, they have agreed to provide full support to Georgia on its path toward the European Union.

Starting in September, Hungary will provide training for fifty Georgian civil servants, passing on Hungarian governmental experience, and Hungarian experts will also be sent to Georgia. During the Hungary-Georgia summit, economic cooperation was reviewed, and several agreements were signed.

Before the press conference, the two prime ministers signed a joint statement, and members of the two governments signed several cooperation agreements

"Our trade volume has reached a record. For the first time, it surpassed 100 million dollars, which is especially important for Hungary. A large portion of this is Hungarian pharmaceutical products purchased by Georgia. With this, Hungary contributes to the healthcare of Georgian people. We also discussed energy cooperation in working groups. We have a joint energy program involving five countries, including Hungary, said Viktor Orban, pointing out that

The aim is to bring green electricity produced in the Caucasus to Hungary and the EU through this system. That’s why energy cooperation must remain a priority,

he emphasized.

Viktor Orban offered two examples: "On the one hand, we have Ukraine, which is closing energy transport routes. On the other hand, there’s us, we’re building pipelines, making connections, and opening paths for economic activity."

We will continue making such decisions with our Georgian friends. The outlook for economic cooperation is especially promising,

he added.

Viktor Orban Sent a Message Also to Zelensky

The Hungarian prime minister also addressed Ukraine's attack against Hungary.

If the prime minister allows me, I must dedicate a sentence to yesterday's unprecedented event when the Ukrainians openly and harshly threatened Hungary in an explicitly blackmailing tone. They made it clear they will not accept Hungarian citizens making a decision about Ukraine’s EU accession, especially if the decision is negative. Because of this, they threaten, blackmail, and attack us,

Viktor Orban said, adding that "we must reject this. Ukraine owes Hungary its gratitude."

We’ve never said this before, but it’s the truth. We allowed Ukrainian refugees to pass through Hungary, gave them access to all public services, treated their wounded soldiers, and educate their children. Instead of blackmail and threats, we recommend that the Ukrainian president thank the Hungarian people and show respect toward Hungary,

he said.

In response to a question, Viktor Orban said that Ukraine’s actions, especially regarding energy, are harming the daily economic interests of ten million Hungarians.

They are making demands against Hungary in Brussels that could double or even quadruple household gas prices here. The Ukrainian president is essentially saying he wants to take money from the pockets of Hungarians to wage his war with more success. We will not ruin Hungarian families financially so that Ukraine can achieve its goals in the war,

Hungary's prime minister stated.

