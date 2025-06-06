PM Orban: For Them, Slava Ukraini, for Us, Glory to Hungary!

“For them, Slava Ukraini, for us, glory to Hungary!” - posted Viktor Orban on his social media account. The prime minister was referring to Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, who on Thursday was proven to have ended his remarks at NATO meetings with the salute of Slava Ukraini! (Glory to Ukraine).

Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communications/Zoltan Fischer

During his Friday morning interview on Kossuth Radio, Viktor Orban also spoke about what has been proven concerning Peter Magyar's associate.

We are essentially dealing with a matter of national security,

PM Orban said in his interview on the program, in reference to the controversy surrounding Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi.

As previously reported, audio recordings shared with Hungary by NATO clearly confirm that the now-dismissed Chief of the General Staff did not speak in line with the mandates given to him by the Hungarian government. He withheld key elements of those directives and later presented reports implying he had complied with them.

Magyar Nemzet also reported that Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky informed NATO's Deputy Secretary General about the internal investigation into Ruszin-Szendi’s conduct during his time in office. According to the minister, the highest-ranking Hungarian military officer praised a foreign state, which he described as unworthy of a soldier and unacceptable under the circumstances.