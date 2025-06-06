PM Orban: Brussels Wants a Puppet Government

“We are essentially dealing with a matter of national security,” PM Orban said in his interview on Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary! program, in reference to the controversy surrounding Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi. The former Chief of General Staff is under scrutiny for reportedly concluding his NATO speeches with the phrase “Slava Ukraini!” (Glory to Ukraine! – ed.) Quoting a line from the Hungarian film The Witness, Mr. Orban added, “The international situation is intensifying.”

PM Orban emphasized that the crux of the issue is Ukraine’s potential EU membership. “There are two kinds of countries: those that oppose it and those that support it,” he stated. Among the opponents, there are two further types, he added: those that are cunning, going with the flow, and planning to block Ukraine’s accession during the negotiation process.

Hungary openly opposes Ukraine’s EU membership and has been vocal about it. “This is why Hungary has found itself at the center of international attacks,

– he reminded listeners.

The pro-Ukraine forces have infiltrated even the highest levels of the military, PM Orban added. He expressed relief that one of the most serious infiltrations was exposed in time. However, he said he regrets the ensuing debate, as he believes it’s best to keep the military as far from politics as possible. At the same time, he said his conscience was clear, and he maintains that the military was not politicized by the government, but by the former Chief of General Staff, who entered politics. “It would be best to dismantle this situation as soon as possible,” he emphasized.

Brussels Wants a Puppet Government

Together, Brussels and Ukraine are building a puppet government, with the goal of changing Hungary’s Ukraine policy, PM Orban said. This would result in a pro-Brussels government and a pro-war defense minister in Hungary. “Let there be no doubt: both Tisza and the Democratic Coalition (DK) openly stand with Ukraine,” Mr. Orban warned.

He underlined that in Brussels, the main topic of conversation is Ukraine. As he put it, this is the number one issue in international politics in Brussels today.

He stated that according to Brussels, if Ukraine’s army didn’t exist, Moscow would attack the European Union. Hungary’s position, on the other hand, is that a ceasefire should be reached as soon as possible, and security and economic agreements should be reached with Russia.

Because it matters a great deal whether or not we engage in an arms race, Mr. Orban said. “We need arms control agreements because the defense industry is devouring all our money.”

Voks 2025

According to Mr. Orban, “Voks 2025” is underway. It's national consultation that reinforces the government’s position on Ukraine’s EU membership. In his view, there is a vigorous, ongoing debate about Ukraine’s accession, and Hungary is capable of defending its position. “Ukraine’s EU membership would mean people lose what they have,” he added. He warned that Ukraine would absorb the money and siphon it out of Central Europe. “That’s why we must protect what we have,” he stressed.

Viktor Orban stated that more than thirty thousand bureaucrats work in Brussels, forming a powerful force that puts significant pressure on member states and pushes them toward starting accession talks with Ukraine.

The Government is Stable Domestically

Hungary stands firmly on its feet, thanks to the stable government formed by voters in the 2022 election, Mr. Orban said,

By contrast, he pointed out, Poland has not been as politically fortunate over the past 16 years, with governments frequently changing. While a liberal government is currently in power, the country also elected a patriotic president. “The Washington express has arrived in Warsaw,” he remarked. Referring to the “rolling dollars” scandal, Mr. Orban said that this is partly why the left has weakened and why there is chaos in the opposition camp.

The Crisis in Szeklerland Is Not Over

PM Orban underlined that the extent of the disaster in Szeklerland is now fully clear to them, although the crisis is not yet over. At Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, they heard a report from the president of Harghita County, and on Thursday, Viktor Orban was also able to hold talks with RMDSZ chief Hunor Kelemen. According to Mr. Orban, professionals are facing a significant technical challenge. Hungarian geologists have been dispatched to study the situation. Hungary is ready to provide assistance once the situation has been thoroughly assessed. In his words, the unfolding situation has opened not just people's hearts, but also their wallets. “Whatever amount the Hungarian people collect, the Hungarian government will match,” he pledged.

Leadership Failures in Budapest

Viktor Orban called the capital’s decision to suspend public transportation for ten minutes on Friday unprecedented. “Those who lead a community have a duty to provide public services to the people,” he said, adding that he sees no logic in punishing the public.

He described the city leadership’s inability to cope with challenges as "floundering." He said he believes the capital is plagued by leadership failures: there is no deputy mayor, no budget, company directors come and go, and the city is knee-deep in corruption. He likened city assembly events to a flea market.

“Budapest receives more from the country than it gives back,” Mr. Orban stressed, pointing out that the government recently allocated 40 billion forints for tram purchases, for example.

Additional Resources for the Fight Against Drugs

PM Orban said Hungary has been hit by an infection that is spreading like wildfire. Designer drugs have appeared, he noted, which have become so cheap that their price undercuts alcohol. He said this poison, driven by greed, has destroyed many poor families, he said. The government has mobilized billions of forints, carried out numerous operations and confiscated large amounts of drugs, assets, and cash in recent months. This is a well-established network, and the government is determined to dismantle it, Mr. Orban said, because “drug dealers are killing other people’s children.” This is why strong language is being used, he added.

PM Orban also underlined that last week, the government approved additional funding to expand its anti-drugs operations.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio's studio (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)