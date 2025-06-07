Hungary FM: Independent Strategy Instead of Forming Blocs

Peter Szijjarto addressed the International Labour Organization (ILO) conference, where he stressed that the global economy is currently facing serious challenges, and in times of crisis, jobs are often at risk. He emphasized that in the past 15 years, the financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine have all brought massive uncertainty to the global economy, resulting in lost growth opportunities and endangering hundreds of thousands, even millions, of jobs.

Peter Szijjarto on economic neutrality (Photo: MTI/ Zoltan Balogh)

Peter Szijjarto on economic neutrality

The minister highlighted that the Hungarian government is committed to building a work-based society. It treats unemployment not as an issue to be managed, but as one to be prevented—hence the strong support for investment.