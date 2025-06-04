Viktor Orban: Why Ukraine?

“Why Ukraine?” – this is the question with which Viktor Orban opened his newest Facebook post. He stated that the debate over Ukraine joining the EU is not a distant issue, but a historical turning point that must be decided now. That’s why the ruling party is touring the countryside, holding forums, giving interviews, and encouraging Hungarians to take part in the Voks 2025 public opinion vote.

According to the prime minister, many may feel that the war and the situation in Ukraine are distant matters, while in reality, the “door is already open a crack.” Mr. Orban believes the idea of EU enlargement is noble in itself – and that they themselves worked hard for it in the case of the Balkan countries – but Brussels has different intentions:

It’s through this crack that Brussels bureaucrats want to shove in Ukraine – exploiting the good faith of European citizens.

He argues that for Brussels leadership, Ukraine’s accession serves as political damage control and a profitable business venture – in the middle of a losing war. However, he sees this “business” being paid for by European families: “Ukraine would siphon off every single euro, forint, and zloty that we’ve until now spent on strengthening European families, farmers, and industry.”

PM Orban claims that for Brussels decision-makers, it doesn’t matter where Europeans’ money goes – but for the Hungarian government, it certainly does. As he put it: “Ten years from now, I couldn’t reconcile with my conscience – not with myself, my grandchildren, or my country – if I didn’t do everything I could now to protect Hungary and the European Union from Brussels’s fever dream of Ukrainian accession.”

Despite the sudden summer heat and the approaching summer vacation season, the prime minister stressed the importance of keeping Voks 2025 at the center of public discourse.

As he concluded:

If you haven’t already, be sure to vote!

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)