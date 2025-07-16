Brussels Stabs European Farmers in the Back

At Monday’s meeting of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee (INTA), members discussed the revision of the EU-Ukraine trade agreement. Eniko Gyori, MEP of Fidesz and coordinator for economic policy of the Patriots for Europe group, stated in her speech:

The European Commission has agreed on new agricultural quotas with Kyiv behind the backs of member states and farmers. This decision seriously goes against the interests of European farmers and consumers. The Hungarian government has made it clear that it stands by the farmers and will not allow their livelihoods to be ruined – and we, the delegation of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats in the European Parliament, also stand firmly in their support.

Eniko Gyori pointed out that the quota increases especially harm member states bordering Ukraine, including Hungary. Imports of Ukrainian sugar will increase fivefold compared to current quotas, and there will also be significant increases in the quotas for poultry, eggs, and wheat. Up to now, these products have been subject to automatic safeguard measures to protect the EU market. Brussels is thus favoring Kyiv’s interests at the expense of Central and Eastern European farmers, which is unacceptable.