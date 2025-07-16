Rendkívüli

Brussels Stabs European Farmers in the Back

Eniko Gyori, MEP of Fidesz and coordinator for economic policy of the Patriots for Europe group, spoke out in defense of European farmers at the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee (INTA) meeting on Monday. The politician emphasized that Brussels does not care about the health of European consumers, and it is unacceptable that Ukraine is being granted immediate significant access to the EU's internal market.

2025. 07. 16. 11:55
Eniko Gyori, MEP of Fidesz (Source: Facebook)
At Monday’s meeting of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee (INTA), members discussed the revision of the EU-Ukraine trade agreement. Eniko Gyori, MEP of Fidesz and coordinator for economic policy of the Patriots for Europe group, stated in her speech:

The European Commission has agreed on new agricultural quotas with Kyiv behind the backs of member states and farmers. This decision seriously goes against the interests of European farmers and consumers. The Hungarian government has made it clear that it stands by the farmers and will not allow their livelihoods to be ruined – and we, the delegation of the Fidesz and Christian Democrats in the European Parliament, also stand firmly in their support.

Eniko Gyori pointed out that the quota increases especially harm member states bordering Ukraine, including Hungary. Imports of Ukrainian sugar will increase fivefold compared to current quotas, and there will also be significant increases in the quotas for poultry, eggs, and wheat. Up to now, these products have been subject to automatic safeguard measures to protect the EU market. Brussels is thus favoring Kyiv’s interests at the expense of Central and Eastern European farmers, which is unacceptable.

The negotiated measures do not provide adequate protection. In the event of a problem, regional safeguards should automatically come into force if Ukrainian imports reach a critical level in even a single neighboring member state. At the same time, the Commission must not forget about compensating EU farmers for their losses.

The politician also emphasized that Brussels does not care about the health of European consumers, and it is unacceptable that Ukraine is granted immediate, significant access to the EU's internal market while it only promises to align with EU production, animal health, and plant health standards by 2028.

Moreover, there is no guarantee that Ukraine will actually fulfill these commitments,

the politician added.

As Magyar Nemzet earlier reported, Brussels has not yet been able to reach an agreement with Washington.

