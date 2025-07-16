Amid Brussels Infighting, EU Misses Out on Tariff Deal with the U.S.

The analyst pointed out that the EU’s overly bureaucratic and cumbersome institutional system hinders quick and effective responses to global political developments.

EU decision-making does not take place according to the actual interests of the member states but rather according to the will of a detached Brussels elite that often ignores national sovereignty and the interests of EU citizens,

Fanni Lajko stated.

Being slapped with a tariff hike like that imposed by Trump is a clear example of this operational dysfunction.

World politics does not wait—but the EU often does. This is how it happened that while the United States made a drastic economic decision, the President of the European Commission was fighting a domestic political battle for survival,

she added.

The expert pointed out that the situation is particularly ironic given that Ursula von der Leyen began her presidential term in 2019 with the promise to create a “geopolitical commission” to strengthen Europe’s global role. In contrast, today the European Union is more of a background player than a strategic actor on the global stage.

Donald Trump’s 30% tariff increase on EU goods sends a clear message: the United States does not view the EU as a strategic partner—especially not when Brussels is preoccupied with itself,

Lajko explained. In her view, this approach will continue to undermine the EU’s credibility and global weight in the long term.

Finally, the expert warned: