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Viktor Orban’s Major Announcement Could Give the Brussels Elite Reason to Fear

At the first Patriots’ Grand Assembly, Viktor Orban outlined the roadmap for “conquering Brussels,” said the director of the Nezopont Institute. Agoston Samuel Mraz stated that the goal of the Patriots and their allies is to win several key European elections by the 2029 European Parliament elections and to take part in the governance of Europe. Viktor Orban announced not only that he will not yield to blackmail coming from Brussels — or from Kiev at Brussels' urging, but also made it clear that he does not intend to strike a compromise with Brussels if it hinders a political transformation in Brussels.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 24. 17:08
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Viktor Orban delivered an important speech at the Patriots’ Grand Assembly, Agoston Samuel Mraz, founder and head of research at the Nezopont Institute, pointed out in a social media post

Mráz Ágoston Sámuel szerint Orbán Viktor rendkívül fontos beszédet mondott
Viktor Orban delivered an extremely important speech, Agoston Samuel Mraz pointed out
(Photo: MTI)

In the increasingly heated phase of the election campaign, not everyone may have noticed that the Hungarian prime minister laid out the roadmap for the “conquest of Brussels,”

the founder of Nezopont Institute highlighted.

He noted that the objective is that by the 2029 European Parliament elections, the Patriots and their allies will win — in addition to Hungary — the French presidential election, as well as parliamentary elections in Poland, Germany, or Spain, and also win over Italy or the Czech Republic.

Viktor Orban announced not only that he will not yield to blackmail coming from Brussels — or from Kiev at Brussels' urging, but also made it clear that he does not intend to strike a Brussels-Hungary compromise if it hinders a political transformation in Brussels,

he added. He emphasized that, according to the prime minister, negotiations and agreements are possible, but neither threats, financial pressure, nor positive or negative media coverage will divert him from his goals, which include enabling the Patriots to take part in governing Europe.

According to Agoston Samuel Mraz, the Patriots as an alternative political force have already emerged, strengthened, and continue to grow. However, it is no longer sufficient for them merely to be large; they must now prepare for governing Europe.

 

In this context, he recalled that before 2010, Fidesz had been systematically preparing to govern Hungary, and emphasized the need for expertise, a vision for the future, and professional staffing.

In conclusion, he wrote that while a peaceful political transformation in Brussels may currently seem impossible or distant, past Hungarian political actors have experienced similar processes. 

If political figures such as Janos Kadar, Karoly Grosz, Imre Pozsgay, Jozsef Antall, or Gyula Horn were still alive, they could describe what it was like when Viktor Orban and his allies last dedicated their lives to building a free Hungary,

 he added.

“If I were in the position of the Brussels elite, I would not be calm,” he concluded.

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)

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