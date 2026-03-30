PM Orban: We Are More Numerous, Must Also Win Digital Battle

Experience shows that the final two weeks of a campaign are about one thing: we are more numerous, and that means we will win, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a live strategic campaign discussion held on Sunday evening on the page of the Zebra Digital Civic Circle (DPK), where he was interviewed by Philip Rakay, DPK ambassador. The prime minister emphasized that his nationwide tour has convinced him that the majority stands on the side of Fidesz: the silent majority has become a vocal majority in the streets, but the voice of civic forces must also be strengthened in the digital space.

“I met supporters of the Tisza Party in recent days, and I tried to speak with them, but there is only anger. That is what exists there, on their side. In the digital space they can also be very loud, because there you only have to shout. Who wants to be in such a sea of anger? The goal is to become the majority also in the digital space, and for us to be the louder ones,” the PM Orban pointed out. He explained that there has never been a digital environment with such broad reach, and therefore its effects cannot be predicted in advance.

“This has never happened before, there has never been a digital battle,”

Viktor Orban stressed, adding that there are surveys claiming the race has already been decided and that Tisza has already won, but reality takes place in the analog world. We will see the result, he said.

“This will be a special election. Today, pro-war forces want to drag all of Europe into the war. Under the pretext of war, they want to strip families of their resources. A pro-Ukraine government would indebt the country just as it happened during communism. This is also about money: in the long term, they would turn Hungary into a nation of debt slaves,” the prime minister explained.

Viktor Orban stated that Hungary’s future is decided not only for four years, because if governance is handed over to a pro-Ukraine party, it will be very difficult to come back from there. Those who hesitate and say they do not normally vote must understand the significance of this historic moment, and must go to the polls this time.