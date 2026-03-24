Peter Szijjarto: Supporting Domestic SMEs Is a Key Focus for Government

The constituency in Vas County is also proof that the economy functions well when both large and smaller companies are present and cooperate, Peter Szijjarto said in the town of Vasvar, western Hungary, following his visits to the Egis pharmaceutical factory and AGS, a company manufacturing plastic injection molding tools.

The constituency in Vas County is also proof that the economy functions well when both large and smaller companies are present and cooperate, said Peter Szijjarto

(Source: Facebook)

“There is no national economy that operates solely with large corporations or solely with small businesses,” he stated.

In Kormend, Egis has already invested nearly 40 billion forints, and one of the country’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturers continuously contributes to Hungary being among the world’s top twenty pharmaceutical exporting countries. Here in Vasvar, AGS, a small enterprise that started as an engineering office, manufactures machines that are primarily used in the automotive industry and in the production of medical devices,

he pointed out.

Peter Szijjarto described it as a good example that this company has already been integrated into the supplier chain of one of the largest automotive manufacturers.

“One of the most important aspects of the success of Hungarian economic policy is helping Hungarian-owned SMEs operating in Hungary to become part of the supply chains of major international corporations, and AGS in Vasvar is an excellent example of this,” he said.

Capacity expansion is already needed, as demand for machines, equipment, and tools based on Hungarian engineering expertise is steadily increasing,

he added.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Source: Facebook)