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PM Orban: Let’s Meet Tomorrow at the Peace March!

“Your homeland needs you!” Hungary's prime minister wrote on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 14. 12:32
The Peace March crossing Margaret Bridge in Budapest on October 23, 2025, the 69th anniversary of the 1956 Revolution and War of Independence (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czegledi)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Your homeland needs you! Let’s meet tomorrow at the Peace March!” PM Orban wrote in a post online.

As previously reported, this year the March 15 Hungarian national holiday commemorating the 1848-49 War of Independence will be celebrated in an unusual format, together with participants of the Peace March in Budapest.

Regarding the program, Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary’s state secretary for international communication, said organizers are preparing several surprises, though he did reveal a few details:

  • The event will be hosted by Philip Rakay.
  • The national anthem will be performed by the Cantemus Choir of Nyiregyhaza.
  • Csanad Varga will perform Csatadal [Battle song], a poem by Sandor Petofi.
  • The Nemzeti dal [National Song], set to music by Laszlo Tolsvay, will be performed by Heni Deri, Gigi Radics, Attila Pataki, Curtis, Joci Papai, and Tamas Takats.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban will deliver the celebratory address with speeches by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar will also speak.

 

Cover photo: The Peace March crossing Margaret Bridge in Budapest on October 23, 2025, the 69th anniversary of the 1956 Revolution and War of Independence (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Czegledi)


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