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Veszélyes eszkaláció: Irán atomcsapásra készíti fel lakosságát egy videóval

Itt állíthatja be, hogy a Google keresőben elsők között legyen a Magyar Nemzet

Irán nukleáris háborúra figyelmeztető videófelvételt tett közzé, hogy a lakosság miképpen viselkedjen egy esetleges atomcsapás idején. A látványos és félelmetes videót Iszfahán rendkívüli esetekért felelős hatóságai készítették, feltehetően arra az esetre, ha az amerikaiakkal való viszály magasabb szintre lépne Iránban.

Sitkei Levente
2026. 11. 03. 15:53
Veszélyes eszkaláció: Irán atomcsapásra készíti fel lakosságát egy videóval
Fotó: MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL Forrás: NurPhoto

Carlson hozzáteszi, hogy az amerikai arzenálban nincs olyan hagyományos fegyver, amely áthatolhatna 300 láb szilárd grániton, hogy elpusztítsa azokat az alagutakat, ahol a dúsítás állítólag zajlik, ezért az egyetlen katonai lehetőség a nukleáris csapás. Netanjahu keményen lobbizik érte. „Bibi [Netanjahu] naponta felhívja emiatt Trumpot” – mondta a jól értesült megfigyelő Carlsonnak.

Borítókép: Teheráni fiatalok mögött a natanzi létesítmény reklámplakátja (Fotó: AFP)

IránnukleárisTrumpSzóljon hozzá!

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A Magyar Nemzet konzervatív, nemzeti-kulturális hetilap, amely nemcsak híreket közöl, hanem értelmezi is a világot. Hiteles szerzőkkel, mélyebb összefüggésekkel és időtálló gondolatokkal segít eligazodni a közélet, a kultúra, a történelem és a mindennapi élet kérdéseiben.

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu