BL: A Manchester City és a PSG nagyobb bajban, mint elsőre látszik

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool secured the UCL knockouts, and in worst case the 11th place!



🇪🇸 Barcelona secured the UCL knockouts, and in worst case the 19th place!



❌ One of teams with 13 points can mathematically still finish out out the Top 24 (thus no official confirmation for any of them). pic.twitter.com/kDvmpbwRHU