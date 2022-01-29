időjárás 4°C Adél 2022. January 29.
Spanish press reports of conscious political attack on Hungary and Poland

MEDIAWORKS-HÍRCENTRUM
58 perce 49 perce
Spanish press reports of conscious political attack on Hungary and Poland

The Spanish press has published the private conversations of a former Member of the European Parliament. These reveal that the Brussels liberals launched a conscious, directed attack on Hungary and Poland. The words of the politician in question, Carolina Punset, airs the dirty laundry of the family which the Hungarian opposition party, Momentum is a member of, to the public.

The European liberal political elite has been put on view: it’s become clear why Brussels is constantly examining and harassing Hungary and Poland and why it is all the more lenient with other states. The Spanish Periodista Digital online portal published a lengthy article the other day detailing the statements of a former Spanish EU representative. The opinions of the politician in question, Carolina Punset, cannot be ignored given the fact that she previously served as a representative of Ciudadanos in the liberal ALDE party family.

This political formation took on the name Renew Europe after Emmanuel Macron took office, and now also includes the Hungarian liberal party, Momentum, among its ranks.

A conscious, direct attack

It is clear from the article quoting Carolina Punset that Renew Europe – which Katalin Cseh, Momentum MEP, belongs to – is deliberately targeting Hungary and Poland. One important reason being that, these attacks pose no political risk to the party’s formation. According to the article, Punset best illustrated this in the case of freedom of speech. According to the former MEP, the gravest threat to freedom of speech in Europe was the Islamist terrorist attack on the editorial offices of Charlie Hebdo.

It is very difficult to speak out, politically, as there are so many Muslims living in Europe and the problem of political correctness emerges

– said the former Spanish MEP. She went on to say: “Living in Brussels, you live in a city conquered by Muslims. So many women wear headscarves. You can run into problems in Brussels if you speak out strongly on the subject.”

On the other hand, if the MEP criticizes Hungary or Poland, she won’t have any issues. Neither politically nor in such a way to spark protests for this reason.

Fear in Brussels

On another occasion, Punset made things even clearer. She said that in order to be able to say that MEPs had indeed voted in favor of freedom of speech, it would be necessary to condemn the violent attacks on teachers and journalists. But they do not do this because they are afraid, fearing intimidation and the threat of boycotts.

Instead, Renew Europe brutally attacks those countries where freedom of speech is still valued.

Double Standard – Here you have it!

In her exchange of views, Punset also spoke of Renew Europe’s painfully spectacular double standard. The political group has condemned for example, the Polish for their child protection efforts, but are silent on the issue of female genital mutilation in France. Around 12 to 21 percent of French girls are at risk of this, yet this is not a topic of discussion in Brussels. Renew Europe’s position on the Hungarian child protection law is similar. Meanwhile, representatives from the party do not mention that

there are more and more violent attacks on members of the LGBTQ community.

According to the Spanish politician, the representatives of Renew Europe simply do not hold certain values that define European civilization worthy of pursuit.

idézőjelVélemény
BAYER ZSOLT (MWH)

Ehhez a Nyugathoz? (4.)

A farizeusság egyik megnyilvánulása ez a „jogállamisági” össze-vissza hazudozás.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
