The Romanian ultras send a message to not just local Hungarians, but Hungary

An awkward silence has followed the scandal in the stadium that happened at the Romanian football championship match between Universitatea Cluj (Kolozsvár) and Sepsi OSK. The U Cluj fans may not have large numbers, but certainly make up for it in aggression and hatred as one of the most contentious in the country. However, on Monday they went above and beyond with their demonstration. The team, based in Covasna County (Kovászna), ended the match with a 1-0 win but only after enduring 25 minutes of insults towards Hungarians from the home team’s fans. That is when referee Sebastian Colțescu – who was recently falsely accused of racism at the Paris Champions League match and banned for a while – had enough. First, he demanded the xenophobic chants stop via the stadium speakers, then, he paused the game for ten minutes and sent the teams to the locker rooms. Though the match continued, the insults were only partially withheld; instead, they switched to chanting “Romania, Romania”. The handful of Székely fans ironically joined, leading the Cluj fans to “go even crazier.” In the end, the scandal only became tolerable once the rest of the viewers started whistling loud enough to drown out the insults. After the match was over, the announcer turned the music as high as it could go so the insults along with the usual Székely anthem were not audible.
