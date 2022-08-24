The Romanian ultras send a message to not just local Hungarians, but Hungary

According to sources in Cluj-Napoca, a series of provocative, negative articles have appeared concerning recent support for Transylvanian Hungarian infrastructure. These could have contributed significantly to the rising tensions. Following the success of Sepsi OSK, leaders of first league clubs have joined the chorus and the “secret” of the team has even been the topic of political speeches as well.

For the time being, the leaders of Sepsi OSK do not want to deal with this matter publicly, but they did reveal that by the end of the match, they almost felt that their lives could be threatened, but the fences and police stood in the way. Now, they are considering the security of Saturday’s home match against Bucharest Rapid as their most important task at hand and will take further steps depending on the association’s disciplinary committee’s decisions.

Photo: As.ro