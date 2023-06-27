Hungary's pro-war Left finally exposed

The think tank pointed out, that

the Democratic elite overseas - led by non other than George Soros - had direct ownership influence over DatAdat, the company in charge of the Hungarian left's election campaign, so they not only gave orders to ex-PM Gyurcsany and his circles to represent pro-war interests, but they also kept them on a rather short leash, as they had insights into every minute detail of the election preparations.

The think tank also indicated that the report published by the National Information Center had exposed Budapest's leftist mayor Gergely Karacsony and his movement as active cogwheels in the cycle of rolling dollars. The 99 Movement spearheaded by Mr Karacsony transferred nearly HUF 620 million to DatAdat, which is linked to (former leftist Hungarian PM) Gordon Bajnai and other members of the Gyurcsany cabinet. This goes to show that Mr Karacsony's foreboding comment - that Hungary is at war with Russia - is no coincidence, the think tank says.

Source of cover photo: Facebook / Center for Fundamental Rights (Alapjogokert Kozpont)