Hungary's pro-war Left finally exposed

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary's pro-war Left finally exposed

The National Information Center has published new details regarding the most serious funding scandal of Hungary's political history, confirming previous suspicions that the Hungarian left wing was indeed bought with greenbacks rolling in,

– the Center for Fundamental Rights highlighted in its latest Facebook post, asserting that in exchange for the dollars, Hungary1s pro-war left - from Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony to former opposition frontrunner Peter Marki-Zay and leftist ex-PM Ferenc Gyurcsany - would have been willing to take our country to war.

The think tank pointed out, that

the Democratic elite overseas - led by non other than George Soros - had direct ownership influence over DatAdat, the company in charge of the Hungarian left's election campaign, so they not only gave orders to ex-PM Gyurcsany and his circles to represent pro-war interests, but they also kept them on a rather short leash, as they had insights into every minute detail of the election preparations.

The think tank also indicated that the report published by the National Information Center had exposed Budapest's leftist mayor Gergely Karacsony and his movement as active cogwheels in the cycle of rolling dollars. The 99 Movement spearheaded by Mr Karacsony transferred nearly HUF 620 million to DatAdat, which is linked to (former leftist Hungarian PM) Gordon Bajnai and other members of the Gyurcsany cabinet. This goes to show that Mr Karacsony's foreboding comment - that Hungary is at war with Russia - is no coincidence, the think tank says. 

Source of cover photo: Facebook / Center for Fundamental Rights (Alapjogokert Kozpont)

Ajánló

PM Orban: There is a solution to migration, but Brussels does not want to implement it

PM Orban: There is a solution to migration, but Brussels does not want to implement it

PM Orban held talks with the heads of government of the Visegrad countries in Bratislava.
V4 share a common position: illegal migration must be managed more effectively

V4 share a common position: illegal migration must be managed more effectively

The prime ministers of the Visegrad Four (Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland) agreed on the need to improve the management of illegal migration at a conference in Bratislava.
National consensus gives us strength

National consensus gives us strength

We say no to illegal immigration, and yes to strict border protection.
Pressman, a patron of the LGBTQ community + video

Pressman, a patron of the LGBTQ community + video

After the US, David Pressman now fights for the recognition of sexual minorities in Hungary.
Gun-toting migrants and renewed shooting at Hungary border + video

Gun-toting migrants and renewed shooting at Hungary border + video

Hardly a day goes by without migrant gangs engaging in violence along the Serbia-Hungary border.
"Those waiting for Brussels will be disappointed”

"Those waiting for Brussels will be disappointed”

The EU is coming up with impossible ideas to maintain the impression that it can handle illegal migration.
