The National Information Center has published new details regarding the most serious funding scandal of Hungary's political history, confirming previous suspicions that the Hungarian left wing was indeed bought with greenbacks rolling in,
– the Center for Fundamental Rights highlighted in its latest Facebook post, asserting that in exchange for the dollars, Hungary1s pro-war left - from Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony to former opposition frontrunner Peter Marki-Zay and leftist ex-PM Ferenc Gyurcsany - would have been willing to take our country to war.