2023. június 24.
Illegal migrants making Western Europe unlivable + videos

Gábor Márton
3 órája 2 órája
Illegal migrants making Western Europe unlivable + videos

A growing number of images circulating on social media show that illegal migrants arriving in the European Union in droves have not yet managed to integrate into Western societies.

According to Robert Gonczi, an analyst at the Migration Research Institute, it is not only first-generation migrants who can easily slip into the margins of society, but this is also true for second- and third-generation migrants, as well. 

Multiple generations of immigrant forebears, that is, those whose parents or grandparents immigrated to the given country, do not necessarily find their place, as they no longer belong to the cultural sphere of their parents or grandparents, but they also do not really belong to the given social order they live in either. In this existential uncertainty, they often turn to various radical ideologies and the use of illegal drugs.

The expert explained that due to this identity crisis, the use of various mind-altering drugs is very common within the immigrant communities, and members of these groups often turn to radical political ideologies.

In Paris, for example, masses of immigrants have become homeless, earning their daily subsistence through illegal activities such as stealing or selling drugs. 

A video posted on Twitter shows that homeless migrants are a huge problem in the French capital. One Twitter user expressed his opinion on the migrant situation in Paris, writing, the

Once idyllic and beautiful Paris has turned into a hellhole in incompetent Macron's France. Protests, vandalism, homeless migrants camping in major streets, arsonists, crime... elections have consequences.

Robert Gonczi says that integration problems will persist until Western societies provide immigrants with a crutch to rebuild their identity. 

But Paris is not the only place where migrants are camping in droves. More than a thousand people are living in the rough near Calais, waiting for some way to get to Britain.

There are multiple instance of repeat offenders among the homeless migrants, many of whom also have psychological problems. Not long ago, one such recidivist asylum seeker abducted, raped and then murdered a 17-year-old French girl in Lyon. 

The body of the missing girl was found 7 days later in an abandoned house. Later, the illegal immigrant was apprehended, and it turned out that he was a repeat offender, also implicated in another violent crime.

Migrants are also making life difficult not just in France, but for ordinary people in Italy, too. The capital has been almost completely overrun by migrants thanks to the left-wing city government.

Illegal immigrants live in tents next to historical monuments and often engage in violence against locals and deal in illegal drugs. 

The expert pointed out that, in addition to first-generation immigrants, the mass migration influx also brought groups to the continent who have no intention of integrating into European society at all.

As the footage shows, in addition to the aesthetic degradation of the cityscape, the presence of homeless migrants is also a health hazard, as they use public spaces both as toilets and as places to prepare food. 

Apart from the big cities, border areas are also becoming unlivable because of the migrants. This is the case on the island of Lampedusa, which has been the focus of much attention in the past, with thousands of migrants arriving every day in hopes of getting to the EU interior.  

Cover photo: Sub-Saharan African migrants camp outside the International Organization for Migration (IOM) office in Tunis (Photo: MTI/EPA/Mohamed Meszara)

