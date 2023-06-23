Cooperation with Republika Srpska in support of agricultural entrepreneurs will continue, and an agreement to this regard was signed on Thursday, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade said on his Facebook page, posting from Banja Luka.

FM Peter Szijjarto wrote that Hungary has established very close, friendly cooperation with the Bosnian Republika Srpska.

We cooperate with everyone who shows interest in us. We have worked a lot in recent years and, as a result, Hungarian companies are now major players in important industries here,

– he added.

He emphasized that cooperation was the most visible in the field of agriculture.

Within the framework of a joint support program, we have provided HUF 4.5 billion to 768 farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs in Republika Srpska, allowing them to buy agricultural machinery and equipment made in Hungary, he recalled.

– In view of the joint success, we have now decided to continue this cooperation, so we are launching the second round of tenders with a budget of HUF 7.5 billion, which will provide a great opportunity for companies making new Hungarian machinery to export their products here. This is also included in the economic cooperation agreement we signed today with Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic," Mr Szijjarto added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Banja Luka (Photo: Facebook)