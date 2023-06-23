időjárás °C Zoltán 2023. június 23.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Szidónia, Zolna
2023. június 23.
magyar

Our cooperation with Republika Srpska is spectacular

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Our cooperation with Republika Srpska is spectacular

Cooperation with Republika Srpska in support of agricultural entrepreneurs will continue, and an agreement to this regard was signed on Thursday, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade said on his Facebook page, posting from Banja Luka.

FM Peter Szijjarto wrote that Hungary has established very close, friendly cooperation with the Bosnian Republika Srpska.

We cooperate with everyone who shows interest in us. We have worked a lot in recent years and, as a result, Hungarian companies are now major players in important industries here,

– he added.

He emphasized that cooperation was the most visible in the field of agriculture.

Within the framework of a joint support program, we have provided HUF 4.5 billion to 768 farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs in Republika Srpska, allowing them to buy agricultural machinery and equipment made in Hungary, he recalled.

– In view of the joint success, we have now decided to continue this cooperation, so we are launching the second round of tenders with a budget of HUF 7.5 billion, which will provide a great opportunity for companies making new Hungarian machinery to export their products here. This is also included in the economic cooperation agreement we signed today with Prime Minister Radovan Viskovic," Mr Szijjarto added. 

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Banja Luka (Photo: Facebook)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Elgázolt egy embert a metró a Nagyvárad térnél

Elgázolt egy embert a metró a Nagyvárad térnél

origo.hu
Kiderült, ki kezdte el terjeszteni a Schobert házaspár válásáról szóló pletykákat

Kiderült, ki kezdte el terjeszteni a Schobert házaspár válásáról szóló pletykákat

origo.hu
Marics Peti: „Jó lett volna, ha nem törik el a lábam” – Videókon a baleset

Marics Peti: „Jó lett volna, ha nem törik el a lábam” – Videókon a baleset

borsonline.hu
CNN: az ukrán ellentámadás nem váltja be a hozzá fűzött reményeket

CNN: az ukrán ellentámadás nem váltja be a hozzá fűzött reményeket

mandiner.hu
Kispesti botrány: csatorna nélkül, lavórban mosogatva él a pedagógusnő, miután szívességet tett a balos vezetőkhöz kötődő cégnek

Kispesti botrány: csatorna nélkül, lavórban mosogatva él a pedagógusnő, miután szívességet tett a balos vezetőkhöz kötődő cégnek

metropol.hu
Vincze Attila (Népszava): Hiszterizált kapitány

Vincze Attila (Népszava): Hiszterizált kapitány

mandiner.hu
Súlyosan megsérült Marics Peti, félbeszakadt a koncert - videó

Súlyosan megsérült Marics Peti, félbeszakadt a koncert - videó

origo.hu
Pénteki sportműsor: Európai Játékok, MotoGP és tenisz

Pénteki sportműsor: Európai Játékok, MotoGP és tenisz

nemzetisport.hu
Per zúdulhat a Titant üzemeltető cég nyakába

Per zúdulhat a Titant üzemeltető cég nyakába

magyarnemzet.hu
Megszereztük az Ász jelentést: a baloldal kampányára mentek el a guruló dollárok!

Megszereztük az Ász jelentést: a baloldal kampányára mentek el a guruló dollárok!

magyarnemzet.hu
Végig tudott a Titan vesztéről az amerikai haditengerészet?

Végig tudott a Titan vesztéről az amerikai haditengerészet?

magyarnemzet.hu
Találkozz leendő munkahelyed képviselőjével a Világgazdaság Állásbörzén!

Találkozz leendő munkahelyed képviselőjével a Világgazdaság Állásbörzén!

vg.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungarian FM: It's not right that the EU intends all the money for Ukraine

Hungarian FM: It's not right that the EU intends all the money for Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has increased the importance of security in the Balkans, said the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade.
Is the European Union bankrupting itself?

Is the European Union bankrupting itself?

While discontent is rampant across Europe over the EU running out of money in its mindless support for Ukraine, Brussels demands more payments from member states.
Europeans terrorized by migrants + video

Europeans terrorized by migrants + video

An increasing number of videos showing the dark side of mass immigration are being posted on social media.
JM Varga: Hungarian EU Presidency will work to uphold and strengthen EU's core values

JM Varga: Hungarian EU Presidency will work to uphold and strengthen EU's core values

Hungary's justice minister held talks with her Swedish, Belgian and Spanish counterparts and EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.
US conservatives show keen interest in Hungary in two issues

US conservatives show keen interest in Hungary in two issues

Americans are baffled by the attempts of EU institutions to impose policies on sovereign nations with a view to admitting illegal migrants.
Andras Jambor does bear political responsibility re pedophile scandal + video

Andras Jambor does bear political responsibility re pedophile scandal + video

They're filthy, knife-wielding communists. At least now we know what they do when they're not beating civilians, Fidesz MP Mate Kocsis said, describing activists of the Szikra Movement:
Kultúrnemzet

Színházi Olimpia

idézőjelVélemény
Belhadzs Abdesszamad–Speidl Bianka

EU: Nincs megoldás a migrációra

Összességében kudarcot vallott a nyugat-európai országok bevándorlási stratégiája.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu