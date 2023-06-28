időjárás 17°C Irén , Levente 2023. június 28.
2023. június 28.
"Ukraine will run out of soldiers earlier than Russia, and in the end, this will be the decisive factor”

PM Orban reveals his thoughts on Wagner mutiny + video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 1 órája
PM Orban reveals his thoughts on Wagner mutiny + video

"This is not an event that will lead to peace, and I always look at this war from the perspective of peace, because I believe that the most important thing is to achieve a ceasefire and somehow bring about peace", Prime Minister Orban told the German Bild newspaper in a recent interview.

Talking about the mutiny led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner PMC, Hungary' premier underlined that he did not attach much importance to the events. He said it was a clear sign of weakness that such a thing could happen, but a sign of strength that it ended within 24 hours.

He stressed that those speculating the potential downfall or replacement of Russian President Vladimir Putin do not understand the Russian people and Russia's power structures. Russia "works differently from us," it is a different world, its structures are based on the army, the secret services and the police, and are very stable, Mr Orban said, adding that Prigozhin's mutiny is now over, and the war will continue.

He emphasized that Vladimir Putin is stable, he is Russia's elected leader, he is popular and the structures behind him are quite strong. PM Orban added, however, that he was fighting for Hungary and that he was not interested in either Vladimir Putin, or Russia.

I am interested in Hungary, […] and what is happening between Russia and Ukraine is bad and dangerous for Hungarians,

– he said.

He said he did not want to give the impression that he did not hope that Ukrainians had a chance to survive, but that the reality was that cooperation between Ukraine and the West was failing.

It's impossible to win a war against Russia in the way the Ukrainians are fighting on the front line and in the way that "we are supporting them financially, with information and equipment," he said.

The problem is that the Ukrainians will run out of troops before the Russians do, and that will ultimately be the deciding factor,

– PM Orban said.

What matters most is what the US intends to do, because Ukraine is "no longer a sovereign country," they have no money, no weapons and "they can only fight because we in the West support them," which means that "if the Americans decide that they want peace, then there will be peace," he added.

Mr Orban reiterated that he has been in favor of peace from the beginning and argued that the conflict should not be turned into a global war, but kept isolated, returning control over developments to politicians and diplomats. Had negotiations been ongoing from the get go, many would not have died and Ukraine would not have been torn apart. However, diplomacy has failed and the events are currently dictated by the military.

This must stop, and we must return to politics and diplomacy, we need a ceasefire and negotiations, because this is the only way to save lives, Mr Orban said, adding that the Russians feel that time is on their side. "This is not good for us, but unfortunately it has proven to be true."

We want to save Ukraine, and the only way to do that is for the Americans to start negotiations with the Russians and then agree on a security architecture, including the designation of Ukraine's place,

– Prime Minister Orban said.

He added that the Ukrainians have the right to decide about their own future, including whether they will continue with the war, but we have the right to decide whether to give money and weapons. If that's what the Americans want, and we want peace, "we will not give money and weapons to anyone, not even the Ukrainians", because "we want to negotiate, we want peace and a ceasefire."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his office in the Carmelite Monastery (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher).

Responding to the question as to why Vladimir Putin, in case of a victory, would stop at Ukraine's border and not attack Poland or the Baltic states, Mr Orban said the war in Ukraine "clearly shows that NATO is much stronger than Russia".

Why would someone who is weaker want to attack NATO?

– he asked, adding that it was obvious and clear that NATO was much stronger. 

Regarding the question whether he considered the Russian president a war criminal, Mr Orban responded in the negative, stressing that war crimes should be discussed after the war. He said "if we want a ceasefire and then we want to negotiate, we have to convince the parties to the conflict to sit down at the negotiating table" so "it's not a good idea to ask them to do so and then announce that we will arrest you."

He added, that

peace requires negotiation, and negotiation requires negotiators, and who else but the leaders of the countries concerned could negotiate.

PM Orban also touched on Ukraine's possible NATO membership, pointing out that the treaty regulating the alliance clearly states that no country at war can join.

He underlined that the war in Ukraine was not our war, but that of the Ukrainians, and that it was therefore up to the Ukrainian people alone to decide on issues manifesting themselves on the moral and historical horizon. Therefore, "I advise them to do precisely what is best for them, but this is for them to determine," as Ukraine is an independent, proud nation and country, Mr Orban said.

 

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his office in the Carmelite Monastery (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)

