A new letter of invitation for migrants?

Gábor Márton
2 órája
A new letter of invitation for migrants?

The three largest parties in the European Parliament, the European People's Party (EPP), the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) and Renew Europe, together with the progressive Greens and the Left, backed the joint text, which will be voted on Thursday. This show of unity follows on the heels of the migrant shipwreck off the coast of Greece in June, which claimed hundreds of lives and again focused a spotlight on the issue.

Last week, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson called for greater coordination between member states on search and rescue and warned that it was only a matter of time before a similar incident happened again.  

According to a draft document seen by the Brussels-based news portal Politico, the parliamentary text calls for the establishment of a comprehensive EU search and rescue mission to be carried out by the relevant authorities of member states and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex);

The parliamentary motion also calls for EU member states to keep the nearest safe harbours open for NGO vessels and not to criminalise such groups.

The document furthermore calls on the Commission to check that the returning of migrants is in line with European and international law.

The tragedy took place outside Greek territory, so it entails international responsibility,

EPP President Manfred Weber said at a press conference in Strasbourg on Tuesday, referring to recent similar incidents in Lampedusa, Italy, and Ceuta, Spain.

Members of the European Parliament also had harsh words for the Libyan coastguard, which has again come under scrutiny after opening fire on an NGO boat on Friday. The text accused the Libyan authorities of detaining migrants in inhumane conditions and carrying out torture, rape and arbitrary killings.

Cover photo:  A boat arrives in the port of Catania, Sicily, with hundreds of migrants on board. (Source: MTI/EPA/ANSA/Orietta Scardino)

 

Ajánló

Migration only deepens demographic crisis

Migration only deepens demographic crisis

Fertility rates in Europe are on the decline, with an increasing proportion of births in families of immigrant background.
PM Orban: Hungarian position coincides with NATO's position

PM Orban: Hungarian position coincides with NATO's position

The Hungarian prime minister posted a video from the two-day NATO summit in Vilnius.
Pride and left wing intertwined in a bid to gain some popularity

Pride and left wing intertwined in a bid to gain some popularity

In line with the expectations of the international liberal mainstream, many left-wing politicians take part in the annual Budapest Pride.
FM Szijjarto reveals when Ukraine could join NATO + video

FM Szijjarto reveals when Ukraine could join NATO + video

In an interview broadcast from Vilnius, Hungary's foreign minister said that all eyes were on NATO.
New act of desecrating military cemetery in Uz Valley unacceptable

New act of desecrating military cemetery in Uz Valley unacceptable

The Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania condemns the recent shameful incident in the Uz Valley cemetery and supports the local municipality in all its efforts to restore law and order.
He's the one forced to his knees

He's the one forced to his knees

Fate has finally caught up to Dutch politician Mark Rutte, who once said we must bring Hungarians to their knees! Now he's the one who was brought to his knees.
A falusi csoknak hála kistelepülések sora menekült meg

A falusi csoknak hála kistelepülések sora menekült meg

A kormányzati családtámogatásnak köszönhetően sok helyen elfogytak az üres ingatlanok, 2024 januárjától pedig még több segítséget kapnak a fiatalok: a Magyar Közlönyben olvasható rendeletmódosítás szerint csaknem ötven százalékkal emelik meg a falusi csok összegét.

idézőjelVélemény
Kiss Károly

A migráció újkori rabszolga-kereskedelem

A megoldást a szegény országok nagyságrendekkel nagyobb támogatása és a helyi, az önellátást fokozó, környezetbarát területfejlesztés jelentené.

