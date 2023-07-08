"Budapest should become the EU's capital after the 2024 EP elections"

Georgi Markov - former Bulgarian constitutional judge, former MP, former vice-president of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee and author of the book The Orban Phenomenon - addressed a special appeal to readers through right-wing media.

In his opinion, Budapest should take on a role as the new capital of the European Union after the 2024 EU elections.

I believe that there is no alternative to EU membership, and I regularly go to the polls. However, in order for the EU to become a real EU, I propose through the Pik news agency that Brussels should no longer be the capital of the EU. We're tired of blah blah and empty talk. Brussels has made the EU the 51st state in Biden's America without any voting rights,

said the former constitutional judge, who believes that it is time for the West, where Islamization, crime and the third sex prevail, to make way for Central Europe, for Budapest, to take over as the EU capital. Georgi Markov listed ten arguments to bolster his proposal:



Budapest is the capital that best protects Christian values. The Hungarian national anthem begins with the words: „God bless Hungarians.” In Hungary, gender ideology is forbidden in schools, and the Fundamental Law emphatically states that the mother is a woman and the father is a man. Hungary is strongly opposed to illegal migration and built a border fence as early as 2015. It has not become a hotbed of terrorism. Hungary has order, the state ensures the health and life of its citizens. There, migrants equipped with knives do not cut off the heads of police officers, teachers and priests, and Islamists do not rape and kill minors as they do in Western Europe. In Budapest, no one sets the city on fire, as the Moroccans did after a match in Brussels. Migrants are not throwing grenades and fighting civil wars with the police, as they are in France today. What shall we say about Paris? It is literally in flames. Multiculturalism has failed hopelessly. Are these the Euro-Atlantic values? Budapest is the capital of peace, which does not follow the policy of Biden and Soros in the proxy war in Ukraine, which has so far caused the deaths of 350,000 Ukrainians. De Gaulle's words that Americans are not Europeans ring true there. Hungary was the only one to rise up nationally against Soviet tanks and communism on 23 October 1956, but was betrayed by the West that was occupied with the Suez Canal. On 11 September 1989, Hungary knocked down the first brick of the Berlin Wall after cutting through the wire fence on the Hungary-Austria border. Helmut Kohl, Germany's great unifier, explicitly acknowledged this in his speech of 3 October 1990. Hungary is home to the world's most beautiful parliament, a symbol of democracy and also the first underground railway on the European continent, built in 1896. Hungary has a leader unlike any other in the West, who had the courage to call on Soviet troops, numbering at least 300,000, to leave the country on 16 June 1989. Who, after the Soviet tanks, also chased away Soros. Who is married to a woman, has five children, five grandchildren and has served five terms as prime minister of Hungary - the last four with a two-thirds majority - and has been in politics for 35 years, since 1988. As a young man, he was vice-president of the Liberal International and later of the European People's Party. In his time, the EPP had 16 prime ministers, now the number can be counted on one hand. He has met great politicla figures such as Helmut Kohl, Jacques Chirac, Giscard d'Estaing.

Finally, the former constitutional judge said that he was keeping his fingers crossed for the young Western politicians lined up around Viktor Orban, such as Jordan Bardella and Marion Marechal in France, Santiago Abascal in Spain, Andre Ventura in Portugal, Herbert Kickl in Austria, and experienced conservatives such as Salvini in Italy, Kaczynski in Poland, Wilders in the Netherlands and Jansa in Slovenia. Georgi Markov welcomed the fact that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) is currently the second strongest party in Germany with 20% of the vote, and also welcomed the Swedish Democrats, the Finns and the Belgian Flemish Interest party that work for stopping the war, and against the Islamization of Europe and the madness of the third gender.

If the unrest does not subside and France cannot guarantee the safety of the athletes at next year's Olympics, Paris should withdraw from the event and hand it over to Budapest, which can guarantee the safety of the athletes and has the sports infrastructure to host the games, Mr Markov remarked.

