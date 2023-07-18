Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto met Uzbek Minister of Economy Sherzod Kudbiev in New York, Hungary's FM announced on his Facebook page. "Central Asia is currently one of the most dynamically developing regions of the world economy, which is why it is in our interest to cooperate as closely as possible," he stressed.

"To this end, we are continuously working to strengthen Hungarian-Uzbek relations," Mr Szijjarto added before outlining the joint projects of the two countries: