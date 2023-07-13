The Czech Republic, Denmark and Finland have suspended all Russian visas - the latter also restricts transit. In contrast, Belgium, the Netherlands and Romania have only suspended short-stay visas, while Germany, Malta and Slovenia have suspended certain types of visas.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have introduced the strictest measures: since September last year, they are restricting the entry of Russian citizens holding Schengen visas issued by any country.

With some exceptions Estonia, on its own authority, exempted students studying there from the ban, but Poland has decided to ban Russian students from its territory.

Slovakia and the United Kingdom have made the entry requirements even more difficult. The former makes it conditional on an official invitation (sponsor), the latter on medical examinations and English language skills. In the meantime, Spain suspended the issuing of business visas.

Contrary to many other countries, Bulgaria has lifted its previous visa ban, rather than tightening it.

So basically, Russian tourists could be coming to the EU, but the difficulties in many places,such as airfares that are three to five times more expensive now (costing around €1,000) and the increase in travel time - from just a few hours to 8-24 hours - mean that many prefer to go elsewhere.

However, according to Euronews, the richest continue to visit the region, while middle-class Russians have all but disappeared, citing a growing number of logistical difficulties and rising costs.