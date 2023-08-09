Hungary won't help Joe Biden escalate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, so Biden is weaponizing our visa waiver program against them,

– Kari Lake tweeted. According to the Republican politician – who, as a candidate for governor, was backed by former President Donald Trump during last year's mid-term elections – Hungary is thriving as the rest of the world falls apart because their leadership & organizations like the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights prioritize its people over the needs of foreign nations.

Our border is wide open to the Mexican cartels, but closed to peace-loving Hungarians. Despicable,

− Kari Lake wrote.

Just as she did in May, one of the most vocal American supporters of peace repeatedly spoke out against Joe Biden's ideological attacks. The Republican politician's support also shows that the debate between the Democratic administration and Hungary is devoid of any rationality or legal basis, the Center for Fundamental Rights wrote in its Facebook post.