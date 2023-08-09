időjárás 22°C Emőd 2023. augusztus 9.
Another known American politician stands up for Hungary

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Another known American politician stands up for Hungary

Hungary won't help Joe Biden escalate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, so Biden is weaponizing our visa waiver program against them,

– Kari Lake tweeted. According to the Republican politician – who, as a candidate for governor, was backed by former President Donald Trump during last year's mid-term elections – Hungary is thriving as the rest of the world falls apart because their leadership & organizations like the Budapest-based Center for Fundamental Rights prioritize its people over the needs of foreign nations.

Our border is wide open to the Mexican cartels, but closed to peace-loving Hungarians. Despicable,

− Kari Lake wrote. 

Just as she did in May, one of the most vocal American supporters of peace repeatedly spoke out against Joe Biden's ideological attacks. The Republican politician's support also shows that the debate between the Democratic administration and Hungary is devoid of any rationality or legal basis, the Center for Fundamental Rights wrote in its Facebook post. 

 

Cover photo: Kari Lake, former Republican nominee in the Arizona gubernatorial election (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

 

Ajánló

US is too close

US is too close

We have already seen the unfriendly moves of the liberal Biden administration before the visa restrictions.
Migration alarm bell

Migration alarm bell

In a regional war in which each side has their own agenda, the hundreds of millions of migrants mentioned by experts is no exaggeration.
Scheduled provocation: another act of vandalism at the Uz Valley Cemetery

Scheduled provocation: another act of vandalism at the Uz Valley Cemetery

This time the information boards were removed, by unknown perpetrators.
Analyst: Millions of illegal immigrants could leave Africa

Analyst: Millions of illegal immigrants could leave Africa

Europe is in for a hot autumn with the mass arrival of illegal migrants and armed smugglers.
With the nearing US presidential elections, the Soros's have also dug deep into their pockets

With the nearing US presidential elections, the Soros's have also dug deep into their pockets

The recently disbursed amount is the first of presumably many further contributions to the 2024 presidential election campaign.
Is Meloni in the grip of globalists?

Is Meloni in the grip of globalists?

The visit with Biden was the last straw, causing us to wonder about her cabinet's sincerity.
Vélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Csintalan Sándor keményen megküldött balegyenese Karácsony arcán csattant

A szocik régi-új csillaga rendesen kiosztotta a főpolgármestert.

