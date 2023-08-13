időjárás 30°C Ipoly 2023. augusztus 13.
Ipoly
2023. augusztus 13.
Conflict escalates in another region, Hungary on the side of peace again

Magyar Nemzet
59 perce
Conflict escalates in another region, Hungary on the side of peace again

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto published a post on Facebook about the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict.

Hungary has always supported peaceful solutions and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty. We welcome the peace agreement and hope that its implementation will put an end to the suffering of many people. This is why the news of renewed disputes between the two countries on the issue of humanitarian deliveries is worrying.

the minister wrote.

Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the key transit route in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region have flared up in recent days. The tensions have been caused by Azerbaijan's establishment of a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin Corridor, the only land link between the Armenian-led breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and Armenia. Yerevan claims that this has imposed a blockade on Armenia. Baku denies this, saying it is trying to stop the smuggling of Armenian arms and ammunition. The checkpoint was temporarily closed earlier this month to investigate the situation, thanks to the Armenian branch of the International Red Cross. 

The involvement of international organizations, especially the International Red Cross, can be very helpful in this situation. Hungary is on the side of peace and we call for an end to the suffering of the people who have been through a long war. I informed my two colleagues, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of this position by telephone last night. 

the minister wrote.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/ Zoltan Balogh)

Ajánló

Mayor Karacsony a 'symbol' at the helm of Budapest + video

Mayor Karacsony a 'symbol' at the helm of Budapest + video

The careers of opposition left-wing politicians do not depend on voters.
Price monitoring system used by more than one million people

Price monitoring system used by more than one million people

There is a good chance that single-digit inflation could be reached as early as October, the spokeswoman said.
Quran burning and Islamization, an explosive combination

Quran burning and Islamization, an explosive combination

Respect for the Islamic faith, religion and its adherents and the rejection and prevention of the Islamization of Christian Europe do not contradict each other.
Hungary FM: There's a manhunt against politicians defending national interests

Hungary FM: There's a manhunt against politicians defending national interests

The international liberal mainstream won't shy away from harsh interference, the foreign minister explained.
We can show the world that we're able to stand up to the attacks of the liberal elite! - says analyst

We can show the world that we're able to stand up to the attacks of the liberal elite! - says analyst

"Hungary is a proud and strong member of the European community," the director general at the Center for Fundamental Rights has said.
The soft West is receding everywhere

The soft West is receding everywhere

Macron proclaims that he will make France a start-up country, while admitting primarily illiterates.
Divat a magyar

Divat a magyar

Hampel Katalin a viseleteken keresztül beszél hazáról, magyarságról.

idézőjelVélemény
Sitkei Levente

A jövő Ázsia szívében

Fantasztikus lehetőségeket rejt az üzbég kapcsolat Magyarországnak is.

