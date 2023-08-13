Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto published a post on Facebook about the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict.

Hungary has always supported peaceful solutions and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty. We welcome the peace agreement and hope that its implementation will put an end to the suffering of many people. This is why the news of renewed disputes between the two countries on the issue of humanitarian deliveries is worrying.

the minister wrote.

Tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the key transit route in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region have flared up in recent days. The tensions have been caused by Azerbaijan's establishment of a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin Corridor, the only land link between the Armenian-led breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and Armenia. Yerevan claims that this has imposed a blockade on Armenia. Baku denies this, saying it is trying to stop the smuggling of Armenian arms and ammunition. The checkpoint was temporarily closed earlier this month to investigate the situation, thanks to the Armenian branch of the International Red Cross.

The involvement of international organizations, especially the International Red Cross, can be very helpful in this situation. Hungary is on the side of peace and we call for an end to the suffering of the people who have been through a long war. I informed my two colleagues, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of this position by telephone last night.

the minister wrote.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/ Zoltan Balogh)