Diplomatic mission is not tasked with criticizing media outlets of host country

"It is not the role of a diplomatic mission to criticise and control independent media in the host country", Rajmund Kiss, head of the Center for Diplomatic Studies at Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC), told our newspaper.

He added that respecting press freedom is the duty of all diplomats accredited to Hungary. Of course they can ask the press to correct factual inaccuracies, they can express their opinion, but if they want to express their political or ideological disagreement with the press, this may not be the most appropriate or common form in diplomacy.

A few months ago, the US ambassador was concerned about the freedom of the Hungarian press. Who would have thought that he would take the unprecedented step of telling a journalist how to express himself in an article?

he asked.

Rajmund Kiss said that Hungary was an important economic and defense ally of the United States, adding that "such events are not worthy of our ally."

US Ambassador David Pressman. Photo by Laszlo Laufer/Dunantuli Naplo