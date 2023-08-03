Diplomatic mission is not tasked with criticizing media outlets of host country

As Magyar Nemzet wrote earlier, our newspaper has received a letter from the US Embassy in Budapest in response to our article on travel restrictions for Hungarian citizens to the US. They objected to Magyar Nemzet's use of the term "visa sanctions" in the title. The embassy, they wrote, "respectfully informs us" that "visa sanctions" is an inaccurate term and suggested a different wording.
Champions of press freedom: US Embassy interferes with our headlines
We have received a "respectful" request from the empire of ambassador Pressman.