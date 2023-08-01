Richard Holbrooke, the veteran US diplomat, was once given a particularly rough ride by an American chauffeur, who made plenty of maneuvers for safety reasons while traveling in a dangerous country. When Mr Holbrooke made a remark about it, the driver waved him off, saying "I don't work for you, sir!" This was noteworthy at the time, and a fine example of how everyone in the US apparatus appeared to know their place!

But now, apparently, this is no longer the case.

In response to our article regarding US travel restrictions on Hungarian citizens, we received a letter this evening from the US Embassy in Budapest, from the headquarters of ambassador David Pressman.

In it, they complain about Magyar Nemzet's use of the term "visa sanctions" in the title. The embassy, they write, "respectfully informs us" that visa sanctions is an inaccurate term to describe the ones announced on Tuesday, as the term is used for something else in US immigration law. The creative editors at the US Embassy's headquarters in Budapest suggest a different choice of words - for example they say that the phrase "change in eligibility for the visa waiver program", written in consular Hungarian, would be just perfect. Cool. It's commendable to have a diplomat who's also a safe pair of hands as an editor!