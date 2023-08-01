időjárás 21°C Boglárka 2023. augusztus 1.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 21°C
Boglárka
2023. augusztus 1.
magyar

Huge police operation at the border + video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 43 perce
Huge police operation at the border + video

Serbian police and special forces launched a large-scale operation in the forest around Subotica on Tuesday morning. Several police units were deployed to sweep the area after the situation near the Serbia-Hungary border became untenable again in recent weeks. 

Shootings have become a regular occurrence in Hajdukovo (Hajdujaras), Serbia, a predominantly Hungarian village just a few kilometers from the border fence. Illegal immigrants and people smugglers even entered the residential area and started shooting. 

An elderly woman at the scene told Magyar Nemzet that migrants had fired shots just a few streets away from her house.

Residents were so frightened that they lay down on the floor and stayed there until the shooting stopped. They were afraid that a stray bullet would hit them,

added the woman from Hajdukovo.

 The motorway at Hajdukovo (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

The situation is most critical on the outskirts of the village, near the motorway, locals told Magyar Nemzet. They stressed that the largest-scale shootings can be heard from there. The migrants hide in the peach orchards, get into the waiting taxis and head for the border. A woman interviewed by Magyar Nemzet added: 

Her husband used to go to their orchard regularly, but lately he is afraid to go there because the place is often swarmed by illegal immigrants.

Street in the outskirts of Hajdukovo. The Wagner row leads to the bush (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

The situation has escalated in recent days to the point that locals met with the mayor of Subotica and police officials at a public forum. The authorities told the people to remain calm and patient. But the meeting was anything but calm. At one point in the forum, an elderly woman produced bullet casings and showed them to the mayor. Said she had collected them after the shootings.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, hundreds of uniformed police arrived in the woods outside Subotica and searched the area meter by meter, according to local press reports.

According to the Subotica-based news portal Subotica.com, the operation began at 4 am. The police and special forces units involved rounded up more than 200 migrants and seized large quantities of weapons and ammunition. 

These included automatic rifles, pistols and walkie-talkies. The operation covered an area of 6800 hectares, the Serbian daily Novosti reports

The police transported the illegal immigrants to detention centers. Some 800 members of the Serbian Interior Ministry took part in the operation. Helicopters also flew over the area, reports the local portal Subotica.info.

Prisoner transport vans with their sirens on could be seen several times during the day also in the north of Subotica, Magyar Nemzet reports. 

Cover photo: police action in the forest at Subotica (Photo: District Chief Bojan Soralov's official Facebook page)



 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Ennek a háborúnak rövid távon nem lesz katonai megoldása

Ennek a háborúnak rövid távon nem lesz katonai megoldása

origo.hu
Nagy veszélyben vagy, ha ezt vetted a Lidl-ben!

Nagy veszélyben vagy, ha ezt vetted a Lidl-ben!

origo.hu
Ennyi volt a nyár? A kánikulának vége, de van egy rosszabb hírük is a meteorológusoknak

Ennyi volt a nyár? A kánikulának vége, de van egy rosszabb hírük is a meteorológusoknak

metropol.hu
Pressman koma még annál is butább, mint gondoltam

Pressman koma még annál is butább, mint gondoltam

mandiner.hu
Különleges nevet kap Vasvári Vivien babája, bármelyik pillanatban megszülethet

Különleges nevet kap Vasvári Vivien babája, bármelyik pillanatban megszülethet

ripost.hu
Átadták az új Miskolci Légimentő Bázist

Átadták az új Miskolci Légimentő Bázist

hirtv.hu
Újpest: döntött az MLSZ Csoboth Kevin kiállításáról

Újpest: döntött az MLSZ Csoboth Kevin kiállításáról

nemzetisport.hu
A legfinomabb házi frissítő: áfonyaszörp citrussal, amitől azonnal beindul a nosztalgiavonat(x)

A legfinomabb házi frissítő: áfonyaszörp citrussal, amitől azonnal beindul a nosztalgiavonat(x)

mindmegette.hu
Házi oltártól multifunkciós okostévéig – TV vagy műalkotás?(x)

Házi oltártól multifunkciós okostévéig – TV vagy műalkotás?(x)

lakaskultura.hu
Kovács Kokó felesége: a 44 éves, kétgyermekes vb-újonc

Kovács Kokó felesége: a 44 éves, kétgyermekes vb-újonc

magyarnemzet.hu
Éld át élőben az atlétikai világbajnokságot! Játssz és nyerj!

Éld át élőben az atlétikai világbajnokságot! Játssz és nyerj!

vbjatek.origo.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban makes big announcement

PM Orban makes big announcement

The aim is to reach single-digits inflation.
State Secretary: Battlefield offers no solutions, only death

State Secretary: Battlefield offers no solutions, only death

"The Hungarian government's position remains unchanged: instead of delivering weapons to Ukraine, we must deliver peace", the state secretary at the Hungarian foreign ministry has said.
Hotline to be set up to report dangerous migrants

Hotline to be set up to report dangerous migrants

The public forum was convened following the shootings and explosions in Hajdukovo last Monday and Tuesday.
Hungarian-Polish friendship in crosshairs: who foments discord?

Hungarian-Polish friendship in crosshairs: who foments discord?

Experts analyse whether the war in Ukraine has indeed poisoned a centuries-old alliance.
Sebastian Kurz on Tusvanyos speech: PM Orban is right!

Sebastian Kurz on Tusvanyos speech: PM Orban is right!

Time has vindicated Hungary's position on the migration crisis, the former Austrian Chancellor has said.
If you can't win, celebrate your defeat

If you can't win, celebrate your defeat

The EU Commissioner is driven solely by stupidity and prejudice combined with a bigoted hatred of her own civilisation.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Orbán és a Fradi: undorító párhuzam

A gyűlölet nem pálya!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu