Tucker Carlson's words carry serious weight in US

While the mainstream media practically depicts the Hungarian prime minister as the devil incarnate, the average American does not see Hungary as the harsh country that the Western press likes to portray it as. International events such as the ongoing World Athletics Championships, or even the World Hunting Exhibition and the Eucharistic Congress are clear examples of this, historian Rajmund Fekete explained to Magyar Nemzet. The director of the Communism Research Institute was reacting to an interview given by Tucker Carlson to Mandiner, in which the American commentator talked about how Hungary serves as an inspiration to many in the US.

According to the expert, Tucker Carlson's words carry a lot of weight in the United States, as he is practically the last Mohican among the classic media personalities. He can reach an even broader audience by no longer doing shows on Fox News, where he was watched by three million people, but by uploading on X (formerly Twitter). His latest interview with Donald Trump, for example, has already had 258 million views.

He's producing numbers that he would never have been able to achieve at, say, Fox News no matter what he does. So he is a very important and influential media personality with a conservative way of thinking, whose voice is noticed, whether the listener sympathizes or not with his views,

Mr Fekete pointed out the significance of Carlson's interview during his stay in Budapest with both PM Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, which gives the American audience the opportunity to hear the two leader's thoughts first-hand without distortion.

The Hungarian prime minister and the Serbian president are in the spotlight almost daily at the hands of the Western leftist-liberal media or Western politicians.

The two leaders represent conservative views that are not welcome in countries west of here. In those countries, they try to suppress right-wing, conservative voices and political proposals based on common sense.

"I have great respect for Viktor Orban's political abilities, and I am confident that he can handle the United States," Tucker Carlson said in the interview for Mandiner. He added that Viktor Orban's image in the US is completely controlled by the US press, which hates him for reasons that have nothing to do with his actions.

In addition to Viktor Orban and Aleksandar Vucic, the US opinion leader also had the opportunity to meet in person with several influential politicians during his visit to Budapest, which he will no doubt report in detail to his audience in the coming days.